The CW’s 2010-2011 fall primetime schedule is set

The CW’s scheduling changes start at the top of the week where the reboot of “90210” will shift to Monday nights at 8 p.m. leading into “Gossip Girl” and setting up what the netlet points out is a “Left Coast/Right Coast” contrast of privilege.

Two of Monday night’s former occupants, and The CW’s alleged former bubble shows, are heading to Tuesday where “One Tree Hill” will kick things off at 8 p.m. leading into the second season of “Life Unexpected.”

Wednesday, same as it ever was, will start off with reliable CW-sized hit “America’s Next Top Model.” Although “Top Model” continues to generate some The CW’s biggest audiences, it has never really been a launching pad show — Anyone remember “TBL: The Beautiful Life”? — but The CW will try again with “Hellcats,” a new college cheerleading dramedy featuring Aly Michalka and Ashley Tisdale and executive produced by none other than “Smallville” star Tom Welling.

An out-of-the-gate hit, “The Vampire Diaries” will continue to hold down the 8 p:m. hour on Thursday, where it proved to be a reliable lead-in for “Supernatural” last season. The CW will mix things up in the fall, giving the slot to the latest incarnation of “Nikita,” now starring Maggie Q as a spy and assassin for the U.S. government.

Former Thursday occupant “Supernatural” will slide over to 9 p.m. on Fridays, where it will be reteamed with “Smallville,” as The CW finally announces a schedule that doesn’t include any “Top Model” repeat filler.

Since The CW only programs 10 hours per week, you’d think the netlet would be able to put out a simple schedule for the new season, but with two new hours and four shows switching nights, a lot of things are changing at The CW.

“After just four short years as a network, The CW will premiere our strongest schedule ever this fall, with a combination of hit shows and exciting new series giving us all-original programming five nights a week for the first time,” states The CW’s Entertainment President Dawn Ostroff. “We’ve been growing this network one hit at a time and we’re poised for a great 2010-11 season. This year ‘The Vampire Diaries’ was a smash out of the box for us, and another freshman show, ‘Life Unexpected,’ also opened strong and began building an intense, loyal following. On the heels of breaking ‘Gossip Girl’ and ‘90210’ the last two seasons and the enduring popularity of ‘Smallville,’ ‘Supernatural,’ ‘One Tree Hill’ and ‘America’s Next Top Model,’ we had more strong program development and believe we have the goods once again with ‘Nikita’ and ‘Hellcats,’ two shows that are fun, fast and loud, and will enable us to make noise in the marketplace this fall.”

In addition, the reality series “Plain Jane,” hosted by Louise Roe, has been set for summer, while The CW is saving the reality competition series “Shedding for the Wedding” for midseason. And no, “Shedding for the Wedding” is not a joke.

Check out…

THE CW”s 2010-2011 PRIMETIME SCHEDULE

MONDAY

8:00-9:00 PM 90210 (New Night)

9:00-10:00 PM GOSSIP GIRL

TUESDAY

8:00-9:00 PM ONE TREE HILL (New Night)

9:00-10:00 PM LIFE UNEXPECTED (New Night)

WEDNESDAY

8:00-9:00 PM AMERICA”S NEXT TOP MODEL

9:00-10:00 PM HELLCATS (New Series)

THURSDAY

8:00-9:00 PM THE VAMPIRE DIARIES

9:00-10:00 PM NIKITA (New Series)