The CW schedules season finales, including final episode of ‘One Tree Hill’

The CW has set an end date for the long-running “One Tree Hill,” as well as the season finale dates for several shows including “Ringer,” “Vampire Diaries” and “Nikita.”

“Hill” ends its nine-year run in a special series finale to air Wednesday, April 4. The two-hour event will include interviews with the stars as they look back at the show’s highlights and memorable episodes.

Meanwhile, the six-part Canadian drama series “The L.A. Complex” will make its U.S. television premiere on the network Tuesday, April 24. The show follows six young performers attempting to live the Hollywood dream.

Other returning series have also set their finale dates. “Ringer” will air all original episodes leading up to its season finale Tuesday, April 17, while “The Vampire Diaries” and “The Secret Circle” will end their seasons on Thursday, May 10.

The following Monday (May 14) will bring the season finales of both “Gossip Girl” and “Hart of Dixie. “90210” wraps up its current season on Tuesday, May 15, while “Nikita” and “Supernatural” finish their seasons on Friday, May 18.

Here’s the CW’s upcoming schedule:



Wednesday, April 4

8:00-10:00 PM – One Tree Hill (series finale)

Tuesday, April 17

8:00-9:00 PM – 90210

9:00-10:00 PM – Ringer (season finale)

Tuesday, April 24

8:00-9:00 PM – 90210

9:00-10:00 PM – The L.A. Complex (U.S. television premiere)

Thursday, May 10

8:00-9:00 PM – The Vampire Diaries (season finale)

9:00-10:00 PM – The Secret Circle (season finale)



Monday, May 14

8:00-9:00 PM – Gossip Girl (season finale)

9:00-10:00 PM – Hart of Dixie (season finale)

Tuesday, May 15

8:00-9:00 PM – 90210 (season finale)

9:00-10:00 PM – The L.A. Complex



Friday, May 18

8:00-9:00 PM – Nikita (season finale)

9:00-10:00 PM- Supernatural (season finale)



Tuesday, May 29

8:00-9:00 PM – 90210 (repeat)

9:00-10:00 PM – The L.A. Complex (season finale)

Wednesday, May 30

8:00-9:00 PM – America’s Next Top Model (repeat)

9:00-10:00 PM – America’s Next Top Model (cycle finale)