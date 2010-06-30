The CW sets Fall 2010 premiere dates, including ‘Nikita,’ ‘Vampire Diaries’

The CW has set its premiere dates for the launch of the 2010-2011 season, as usual getting a jump on the rest of the network competition.





While other networks may wait a week or two to kick off the fall, The CW will get the party started on Wednesday, September 8 with the season premiere of “America’s Next Top Model,” Cycle 15 of the long-running favorite. Also launching on September 8 is “Hellcats,” the cheerleading comedy that will be the latest piece of original programming to try to capitalize on the success of “ANTM.”





The following night, “The Vampire Diaries” returns. In its first season, “The Vampire Diaries” was an out-of-the-box hit for The CW and ended the year as the network’s top show, prompting The CW to use it as a lead-in for “Nikita,” the latest evolution in the female assassin franchise, featuring Maggie Q.





The CW’s East Coast/West Coast privilege-fest of “90210” and “Gossip Girl” will premiere on Monday, September 13. The netlet will then drop an economic bracket or two on Tuesday, September 14 with the eighth season premiere of “One Tree Hill” and the start of the second season of “Life Unexpected.”





Fans of “Smallville” and “Supernatural” will have to wait another week for those returns. “Smallville” starts its 10th and final season at 8 p.m. on Friday, September 24, with “Supernatural” beginning season six at 9 p.m. on the same night.

Your complete CW premiere list for Fall 2010:





Wednesday, Sept. 8

8:00-9:00 p.m. “AMERICA”S NEXT TOP MODEL” (Season Premiere)

9:00-10:00 p.m. “HELLCATS” (Series Premiere)

Thursday, Sept. 9

8:00-9:00 p.m. “THE VAMPIRE DIARIES” (Season Premiere)

9:00-10:00 p.m. “NIKITA” (Series Premiere)

Monday, Sept. 13

8:00-9:00 p.m. “90210” (Season Premiere)

9:00-10:00 p.m. “GOSSIP GIRL” (Season Premiere)

Tuesday, Sept. 14

8:00-9:00 p.m. “ONE TREE HILL” (Season Premiere)

9:00-10:00 p.m. “LIFE UNEXPECTED” (Season Premiere)

Friday, September 24

8:00-9:00 p.m. “SMALLVILLE” (Season Premiere)