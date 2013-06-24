The CW sets Fall 2013 premieres for October

06.24.13 5 years ago
For the second straight year, The CW is holding back its premieres for October with a slate that will begin its roll-out on Monday, October 7.
With the network hoping to spread out its promotional time-table, the premieres will take multiple weeks.
Monday, October 7 will be the premiere night for the generally incompatible pairing of “Hart of Dixie” and “Beauty and the Beast.” Two nights later, on October 9, the Wednesday duo of “Arrow” and new drama “The Tomorrow People,” followed by “The Vampire Diaries” and “Reign” on Thursday, October 10. 
Expect plenty of promotion for “The Originals” during that “Vampire Diaries” premiere, because the spinoff and Tuesday companion “Supernatural” won’t premiere until October 15.
The CW is also hoping to get a little extra time to tease “The Carrie Diaries,” which won’t have its Friday premiere until October 25, when it will air for the first time with “America’s Next Top Model: Guys and Girls.”
It was previously announced that the “ANTM” return will be on August 2.
Premiere dates for midseason entries like “The 100,” “Star Crossed” and the final season of “Nikita” are yet to come.
Here is The CW”s fall premiere schedule in a list:
2013 FALL PREMIERE DATES:
MONDAY, OCTOBER 7
8:00-9:00 PM                 HART OF DIXIE (Season Premiere)
9:00-10:00 PM               BEAUTY AND THE BEAST (Season Premiere)
WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 9
8:00-9:00 PM             ARROW (Season Premiere)
9:00-10:00 PM               THE TOMORROW PEOPLE (Series Premiere)
THURSDAY, OCTOBER 10
8:00-9:00 PM                 THE VAMPIRE DIARIES (Season Premiere)
9:00-10:00 PM               REIGN (Series Premiere)
TUESDAY, OCTOBER 15
8:00-9:00 PM                 THE ORIGINALS (Series Premiere)
9:00-10:00 PM               SUPERNATURAL (Season Premiere)
FRIDAY, OCTOBER 25
8:00-9:00 PM                 THE CARRIE DIARIES (Season Premiere)
9:00-10:00 PM               AMERICA”S NEXT TOP MODEL: GUYS AND GIRLS

