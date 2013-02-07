The CW sets ‘Oh Sit!’ premiere, ‘Carrie Diaries’ finale

02.07.13 5 years ago 2 Comments
Summer will come a little early for The CW, with the April return of the musical chairs competition series “Oh Sit!”
A surprise [relative] success last summer, “Oh Sit!” will premiere its second season on Monday, April 15 at 8 p.m. Jamie Kennedy and Jessi Cruickshank will be back as hosts, while Tanika Ray will be giving sideline commentary, as 12 lunatics in padding run circles around an increasingly difficult obstacle course trying to win money before the music runs out.
Making room for “Oh Sit,” “The Carrie Diaries” will have its season finale the following week on April 8. 
Don’t worry, Carrie Bradshaw fans. The “Sex and the City” prequel will have run its scheduled 13-episode order by that time. “The Carrie Diaries” hasn’t been the breakout smash The CW might have hoped for, but the series has kept its numbers steady, even hitting series highs in many demos earlier this week.

TAGSOH SIT!THE CARRIE DIARIESthe cw

