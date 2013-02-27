The CW ships ‘Cult’ to Fridays

After failing to find even a cult audience in its first two airings on Tuesday, The CW has shipped the freshman drama “Cult” to Friday nights.

After a second episode that drew under 900,000 viewers and a less-than-anemic 0.3 rating among adults 18-49, the next new “Cult” episode will air on Friday, March 8 at 9 p.m. ET.

Yes, that sounds bad on the surface, but “Cult” fans actually shouldn’t be too unhappy. Unlike recently pulled midseason offerings like “Do No Harm,” the episodes of “Cult” will actually air and they’ll air in a time period that helped give new life to “Supernatural,” which eventually earned a return to the heart of the week. In addition, “Nikita,” has recovered some of its audience since shifting from 9 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Fridays and offers a somewhat more compatible lead-in for “Cult” than its Tuesday companion, “Hart of Dixie.”

It’s a time period that has sustained cult-y shows from “Supernatural” to “Fringe” to “Grimm.” While it’s hard to imagine “Cult” having a shocking comeback and earning a renewal, chances are better here than Tuesdays.

The CW will move the various drama repeats that have been airing on Fridays over to Tuesdays at 9 p.m. starting with a “Beauty and the Beast” reairing next Tuesday night.