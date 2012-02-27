The CW’s ‘Sex and the City’ prequel finds its young Carrie Bradshaw

The CW’s “Sex and the City” prequel has found a young actress ready to step into Sarah Jessica Parker’s Manolo Blahniks.

According to a variety of reports — we’ll cite TVLine.com — AnnaSophia Robb has been cast as Carrie Bradshaw in The CW’s “The Carrie Diaries” pilot, based on the 1980s upbringing of the character played by Parker on the long-running HBO hit that spawned two movies that just ran long.

The “Carrie Diaries” pilot was written by Amy B. Harris, based on the Candace Bushnell novel. Josh Schwartz and Stephanie Savage are executive producing.

Although she’s only 18, Robb has starred in a slew of films that were a lot more profitable than you think of them being, including “Because of Winn-Dixie,” “Bridge to Terabithia” and “Soul Surfer.”