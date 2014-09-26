“The Daily Show” airs controversial Washington Redskins segment

For the 2nd night in a row, Comedy Central targeted the Redskins' name. In fact, “The Daily Show” piece, which was supposed to feature a “tense showdown” between Native American activists and Redskins fans, aired vs. the Redskins game on CBS. Before introducing the piece, Jon Stewart offered a disclaimer: “Recently, we sent our intrepid reporter Jason Jones out to the field to explore the phenomenon of a certain Washington D.C. football team”s controversial name. We learned later that some of the participants who participated in the piece – they didn”t enjoy the experience.” He added: “We take the complaints seriously…If we find out, in a piece, that someone was intentionally misled or if their comments were intentionally misrepresented. We do not air that piece.” PLUS: Redskins fans target CBS” Phil Simms, who tried not to say “Redskins” during the game – and slipped up only once.

People magazine apologizes for offensive Viola Davis tweet quoting from “The Help”

During the premiere of “How to Get Away With Murder,” People tweeted: “Waiting for Viola to break into ‘You is kind. You is smart. You is important.”” During “Scandal,” People tweeted another potentially offensive tweet: “Olivia's back to straight hair so you KNOW she means business.”

Jon Favreau is shopping a drama project that would cover the history of the NFL

The project would cover the evolution of the pro football game, reaching back all the way to the ’20s.

Chris Pratt: My cheesy, chest-baring headshot got me “Everwood”

Pratt explained the story of that headshot to Jimmy Fallon. PLUS: Pratt in high school would “plagiarize” “SNL.”