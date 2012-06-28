‘The Dark Knight Rises’ battling ‘The Avengers’ for year’s biggest box office opening

While most of the country was waiting nervously – on either side of the aisle – for the Supreme Court’s decision on Health Care, Hollywood executives were waiting for one of the most anticipated films of the year, “The Dark Knight Rises,” to make its first appearance on industry polling services. And, considering the hype, it’s no surprise Christopher Nolan’s threequel arrived at near record levels.
Right now, tracking services conservatively see “The Dark Knight Rises,” which hits theaters on July 20, as opening between $150-170 million over the three-day frame. However, there is a collective opinion that after the July 4th weekend when “Amazing Spider-Man” and following “Ice Age: Continental Drift’s” debut a week later, that the numbers will indicate ah opening closer to $200 million. That puts “Rises” in the same range as the jaw-dropping $207 record debut for “The Avengers” in May. First Choice, a key indicator of moviegoer interest, is pretty much the same as “The Avengers,” but the Warner Bros. feature is slightly behind in a few other key indicators. However, when interest level is this high it’s easy to make the argument “Rises” is as anticipated as Marvel’s global blockbuster was.
The key difference will be in regards to 3D ticket prices. While “Dark Knight Rises” will use IMAX screens to help boost its grosses and may actually sell more IMAX tickets than “The Avengers” did over its opening frame, the Marvel release had the benefit of higher 3D ticket prices. “Rises” will only be available on conventional screens and in IMAX. That may be the difference in determining whether “Rises” can overtake “Avengers” for the biggest opening weekend record.
Previously, 2008’s “The Dark Knight” held the all-time mark of $158.4 million. That record stood until last summer when “Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows, Pt. 2” briefly held the crown with a $169.1 million take.
Considering there is a little over three weeks until “Rises” hits theaters, a lot can change. The studio has just begun it’s TV marketing campaign and there should be a barrage of publicity for the film in the coming weeks. Needless to say, it’s going to be close.
Don’t forget that this time none of the young actors in it, died a tragic, early death. There. I said it. Sorry, but we all know that the tragedy and hype around Heath Ledger, played a huge role in TDKs success. (Note that I’m not saying that it would have bombed, if he would still be alive. Just that it had made less money.)
That theory doesn’t account for repeat viewings. Part of the reason TDK was so successful is people went BACK and saw it a second or even third time. Likewise, the same happened for Avengers, too. And nobody on Earth’s Mightiest died either.
Did Ledger’s death spark intrigue? Sure. But I’m betting the film’s quality and the fact that Batman is the most popular comics character were far bigger contributors to the phenomenon
That’s the dumbest statement of all-time, considering what this article just stated. Were you even reading the article? It is on point to smash The Dark Knight numbers. So how does having a dead star in it have anything to do with its success????? The Dark Knight Rises has no dead star and it is projected to not only outdo DArk Knight, but to smash it.
Pete, I read the article, but the thing is that nobody can predict how successful a movie can be. I remember that at one point even SCOTT PILGRIM was supposed to be the surefire hit of its year, based on internet buzz and reviews and stuff like that.
It IS for sure, that TDKR will be AT LEAST the #2 movie of the year. I would be surprised if it would be anything less. Now you have to take two things into consideration about how much money it will make, compared to TDK.
1.) Like it or not, and I know saying stuff like this makes me sound like one of the million cynical trolls on the net, but Ledger’s death, paired with the hype around his mega acting performance, brought many people to the theatres, who usually wouldn’t watch any kind of superhero movie. If they will return for another Batman movie and most of all, if they will show up at the opening weekend, is another topic.
2.) (and this also goes out to Dan) It doesn’t happen very often, that brooding and über-serious movies like this, break records at the box office. Yes, the two most successful movies in the world aren’t exactly comedies either, but TITANIC had the hype of being the most expensive movie of all time, plus Leo’s status as the newest teenie heart-throb going for it. And AVATAR was all about the mind blowing FX in 3D. The thing is, AVENGERS was light hearted popcorn FUN for almost the whole family, while Nolan’s BATMAN movies are dark crime dramas. Not to mention that, from what I have noticed, people got a little bit tired of “dark and gritty”, since TDK came out. So maybe this movie lost a big chunk of the casual audience, that helped to make the last movie such a box office phenomenon.
As bonus we have to take one more thing into consideration: WHAT IF THE NERDS ARE DISAPPOINTED BY IT? While it is VERY unlikely, what if Nolan screwed up? Nerds and geeks are a fickle audience and they love to kill their idols. So if the geek society decided that it’s not as good as TDK, well…there you go. The core audience is lost. But like I said, it’s pretty unlikely and the backlash probably won’t start before 2015.
I have to repeat again, that there is no doubt that TDKR will be HUGE! I just don’t think that it will be the biggest thing of the year.
Re: WEREWOLF GUY
See, your second comment makes more sense to me than your first did. I honestly don’t think TDKR will surpass The Avengers precisely because yes, its darker tone will alienate a lot of family movie outings.
You make some good points, but your initial statement, that “…tragedy and hype around Heath Ledger, played a huge role in TDKs success” is outlandish to say the least.
It’s depressing to know that a mere gimmick like 3D is the ONLY reason as to why AVENGERS is currently the top-grosser. Nothing but studio greed is playing out here. I hope, somehow, that TDKR bests the hell out of AVENGERS, if only to prove that films do not need studio-oriented gimmicks to be hugely successful. Thank heavens a dude like Nolan has the class to understand that factual concept.
Tough to say if 3D was the only reason Avengers took the number one spot, especially since it outdid Harry Potter by about $38MM. Either way, I don’t have a vested interest in which film ends up as the top earner so it doesn’t matter to me either way.
I know what you mean Josh, and you’re right. It shouldn’t matter who ends up as the top earner. I guess it bothers me that there are people out there who seem to look at box office numbers to be the barometer of how great a film is, rather than looking at the film itself.
The greatness of a film should not only be measured by how much money it made. There are many great indie films out there like Cybornetics, an new original scifi movie.