‘The Dark Knight Rises’ Blu-ray and DVD hitting stores Dec. 4

09.27.12 6 years ago 2 Comments

“The Dark Knight Rises” is coming to a retail establishment near you – just in time for the holiday shopping season.

Warner Bros. Home Entertainment (via EW) has announced a Dec. 4 release date for Christopher Nolan’s hugely-successful Batman threequel on Blu-ray, DVD and digital download, with a special “Blu-ray Bat Cowl” collectible version also in store for super-fans.

The Blu-ray edition will feature a host of extras, including a documentary on the Batmobile, a slew of behind-the-scenes “making-of” featurettes, trailers, art galleries and more.

“The Dark Knight Rises” has grossed over $1 billion worldwide.

Will you be buying “The Dark Knight Rises” on Blu-ray or DVD? Anyone interested in shelling out a little extra dough for the “Bat Cowl” edition? Sound off in the comments.

TAGSthe dark knight risesThe Dark Knight Rises BlurayThe Dark Knight Rises Bluray release dateThe Dark Knight Rises DVDThe Dark Knight Rises DVD release date

