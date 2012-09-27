‘The Dark Knight Rises’ Blu-ray and DVD hitting stores Dec. 4

“The Dark Knight Rises” is coming to a retail establishment near you – just in time for the holiday shopping season.

Warner Bros. Home Entertainment (via EW) has announced a Dec. 4 release date for Christopher Nolan’s hugely-successful Batman threequel on Blu-ray, DVD and digital download, with a special “Blu-ray Bat Cowl” collectible version also in store for super-fans.

The Blu-ray edition will feature a host of extras, including a documentary on the Batmobile, a slew of behind-the-scenes “making-of” featurettes, trailers, art galleries and more.

“The Dark Knight Rises” has grossed over $1 billion worldwide.

