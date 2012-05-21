‘The Dark Knight Rises’ gets an ominously fiery new poster

Should we start to get worried about our old friend Bruce Wayne? The trailers for Christopher Nolan’s “The Dark Knight Rises” have already shown the vigilante billionaire in an epic battle with the villainous Bane (Tom Hardy) and it appears the stress of it all finds him going grey early (yikes). Moreover, the first poster for the highly anticipated summer release saw winter fall on Gotham City. The second poster saw Bane walking away – seemingly triumphant – from a broken Batman mask in the rain. Now, the new poster Warner Bros. released today is even more ominous and scary as it appears a burning Gotham is falling on our hero, the Batman.

Still, it’s an impressive image and will probably look fantastic on billboards across the country. That’s our opinion, what do you think of the new poster?

“The Dark Knight Rises” opens nationwide and in IMAX on July 20.