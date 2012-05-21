‘The Dark Knight Rises’ gets an ominously fiery new poster

#Christian Bale #Christopher Nolan
05.21.12 6 years ago 5 Comments

Should we start to get worried about our old friend Bruce Wayne?  The trailers for Christopher Nolan’s “The Dark Knight Rises” have already shown the vigilante billionaire in an epic battle with the villainous Bane (Tom Hardy) and it appears the stress of it all finds him going grey early (yikes).  Moreover, the first poster for the highly anticipated summer release saw winter fall on Gotham City.  The second poster saw Bane walking away – seemingly triumphant – from a broken Batman mask in the rain. Now, the new poster Warner Bros. released today is even more ominous and scary as it appears a burning Gotham is falling on our hero, the Batman.

Still, it’s an impressive image and will probably look fantastic on billboards across the country. That’s our opinion, what do you think of the new poster?

“The Dark Knight Rises” opens nationwide and in IMAX on July 20.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Christian Bale#Christopher Nolan
TAGSCHRISTIAN BALEChristopher Nolanthe dark knight rises

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 3 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 7 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 2 weeks ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP