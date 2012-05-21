‘The Dark Knight Rises’ gets an ominously fiery new poster

Should we start to get worried about our old friend Bruce Wayne? The trailers for Christopher Nolan’s “The Dark Knight Rises” have already shown the vigilante billionaire in an epic battle with the villainous Bane (Tom Hardy) and it appears the stress of it all finds him going grey early (yikes). Moreover, the first poster for the highly anticipated summer release saw winter fall on Gotham City. The second poster saw Bane walking away – seemingly triumphant – from a broken Batman mask in the rain. Now, the new poster Warner Bros. released today is even more ominous and scary as it appears a burning Gotham is falling on our hero, the Batman.
Still, it’s an impressive image and will probably look fantastic on billboards across the country. That’s our opinion, what do you think of the new poster?
“The Dark Knight Rises” opens nationwide and in IMAX on July 20.
People are actually getting paid to do this???? This is so uninspired, they basically copied the poster for The Dark Knight by pasting an image of Batman in front of the frist teaser poster for The Dark Knight Rises, adding an orange hue to simulate fire and emulate the previous’ movie’s poster.
LAAAAAAAAME. Looks fanmade.
Thank God the movie will be awesome.
Ditto.
If this is real… I think its giving hope to the Batman. Each poster before suggests he will fall. This has been the only one that suggests he will return full force and ‘engulf’ the city to reclaim it.
I think the second one, with Bane walking away from the broken bat mask, was by far the best.