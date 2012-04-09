‘The Dark Knight Rises’ officially receives a PG-13

Surprising absolutely no one, Christopher Nolan’s “The Dark Knight Rises” has officially received a PG-13 rating from the MPAA, for “Intense sequences of violence and action, some sensuality and language” – the first of Nolan’s Batman trilogy to be stamped with the “sensuality” and “language” qualifications (perhaps due to the presence of Anne Hathaway’s Catwoman?).

Of course, confirmation of the expected rating (via Warner Bros.’ official exhibitor relations site) can’t help but make one wonder: would the classification have been the same had Batman, Bane and the rest of the Gotham City posse been made out of LEGOs? Just curious.

Starring Christian Bale, Gary Oldman, Tom Hardy, Michael Caine, Anne Hathaway, Marion Cotillard, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Morgan Freeman, and, yes, Liam Neeson, “The Dark Knight Rises” is slated for release on June 20. You can watch the official trailer below.