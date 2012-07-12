The ‘Dark Knight Rises’ Oscar talk begins

You could hear the hype machine behind Christopher Nolan’s “The Dark Knight Rises” humming to life the instant it was assured some form of existence. It’s building to a fever pitch this week as the film is on everyone’s lips down in Comic-Con and word out of uniquely selective screenings makes the rounds. And now, David Germain has gone and thrown out the Oscar talk, so strap in.
Discussing the film in semi-review language, Germain swears it “has the weight and scope – and then some – of 2008’s ‘The Dark Knight’…whose snub in the best-picture field helped prod the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences to expand the category to more than five nominees.” He basically plants a flag for the film’s chances on the circuit and gets Nolan, Christian Bale and Anne Hathaway on the record to discuss the franchise’s awards legacy.
Nolan is charmingly humble (measured, even) in his response to questions about that legacy:
“Look, the idea, the fact that people have talked about `The Dark Knight’ as being a key reason why the academy changed their rules and expanded the field is just a huge honor for the film, in a weird way…The academy’s been incredibly good to me and my films, and it would be churlish of me to complain…they owe Stanley Kubrick and Alfred Hitchcock a lot more than me…It’s kind of like, get in line.”
Hathaway, meanwhile, promises she’s speaking not as a cast member but rather an Academy member when she says:
“So far, it’s the best film I’ve seen all year…He’s transcended the genre now. I think he’s shown that a comic-book movie can actually be epic, extraordinary cinema.”
I have no opinion yet. But there are those who do and who would certainly see the Oscar landscape differently than Germain. Regardless, I think it’s a terrible Albatross to throw around the neck of a film facing the footsteps of an award-winning blockbuster that broke records and had a hand in changing the Oscar status quo.
Further to Hathaway’s point, though, by most accounts, the film earns its 165-minute running time and moves along at a clip. Just tonight, for instance, David Letterman — who had Hathaway on as a guest — had this to say:
“I”ll tell you, in all honesty, I went to the movie, and it”s two hours and forty-five minutes. So two hours and forty-five minutes, that says bring survival gear, and I went in there, and the thing flies by. I was amazed at how quickly it goes by, and that”s the sign of a great movie.”
That will be crucial, considering the vast majority of the Academy sees comic book adaptations as things lesser than, certainly not worthy of epic considerations.
Yet that’s precisely what these stories (whether they work as movies or not) are: epics. “Noting or pertaining to a long poetic composition, usually centered upon a hero, in which a series of great achievements or events is narrated in elevated style.” Sounds like a comic book to me.
The legacy of Nolan’s Batman films will not be their critical and awards appeal, though that’s certainly part of it. Their legacy will be shifting perceptions, even if slightly, of an art form’s place in the conversation. There’s a whole mass of people down in San Diego right now celebrating this very concept.
With the heaviest of studio slates, it might be a minor miracle if Warner Bros. can keep everything afloat, because there is promise throughout the stable. So “The Dark Knight Rises” may or may not be an awards contender at the end of the day. But it doesn’t need to be. Perhaps, indeed, it would be churlish to complain that the mold wasn’t completely demolished. Just broken will do.
More on all of this very soon.
“The Dark Knight Rises” opens everywhere July 20.
Boo to this. This awards talk all seems so per-meditated. I find almost hilarious this desperate need for Nolan fans (and even Nolan’s crew) for this validation from the Academy for their beloved director. This overwhelming projection of injury, that The Dark Knight not being nominated was some kind of a calamity is ridiculous, thousands of better films have not been nominated. Happens every year.
I find something about Nolan fans disturbing. Its more or less a blockbuster audience which suddenly deemed themselves film connoisseurs after watching The Dark Knight. The transition from a bum cinegoer to a enlightened cinephile took a mere 150 minutes.
Inception further added fuel to the fire and the intervening years glorified some of his earlier indifferently received movies in sudden hindsight recalibration. But the source of all this thought are the movies themselves. His movies MAKES the audience FEEL smarter somehow. They think they are bending the norm by championing him (when billions others are) but are yet unsure and crave validation more than ever.
There is a great study to be made out of how Nolan’s films have (in a way) empowered the audiences into thinking they have great taste. Self-congratulation had previously always been the realm of lovers of obscure elitist art. It now seems to have infected the blockbuster audience too.
I like how you didn’t use gross generalizations to paint giant swaths of the audience with the same brush. THEY must really appreciate your restraint; THEY must FEEL really intelligent to be treated so respectfully.
While I agree that some Nolan fans are too over-the-top (no more annoying than the jaded people who are constantly complaining about these fans), I would say that many of them (at least the restrained ones) are just pleased that we have a director who we can count on to give us something thought-provoking and interesting. It’s not that he makes the audience feel smarter, he just doesn’t treat them like they are four years old.
As for the Oscar stuff, I agree with Kris that it doesn’t need to be a contender. However, I think if the film is as good or better than TDK, it certainly has a chance to be one.
Wow, congratulations on one of the most condescending self-congratulatory posts I’ve seen in a while.
And double congrats on having the most ironic last paragraph on the internet.
RED_WINE never bought into the bullshit. I’m curious what will happen to The Church of Nolan once he stops making Batman movies — everything else won’t be Inception — and I hated Inception on first viewing — boo worthy experience.
/3RT, I know this might be hard to understand, but there are many people that actually did like Nolan before Batman. Memento is what put him on the map.
I’m glad you didn’t like Inception on the first viewing, but really that has nothing to do with anyone else.
I was a fan of Nolan’s since I saw Memento in theaters. I love Memento and The Prestige more than any of the Batman movies, so I can’t wait for his next non-Batman movie.
I agree with him it’s not “ondescending self-congratulatory” its the truth. I mean Hitchcock and Kubrick never force fed everything to the audiences…. show a Tarkovsky or Bresson film to one of the fans and they find it boring….. because people like to feel smart I mean Speilberg himself to my class that in grad school. I mean in the last 20 or so years there is only the Hanake and Lynch that I can say deserve to be glorified the wau Nolan is please and hos films only really connect to the action movie goer that wants to feel smart….
I really hope you were typing on an iPhone because that comment has so many grammatical errors and typos that there is a great deal of irony with regard to you discussing intelligence.
@Brock Landers – I never would have guessed that people who hated Nolan would be so proficient with irony.
I mean just because my syntax and grammer is bad dones’t mean anything I know cinema mister brock. I mean I did go to both the best film schools in the worldand am only 24 so please both you and MMCB105 can be bitter nasty all you want to be.Red_Wine is right.
@red_wine You’ve done nothing but expose yourself as a short sighted, ignoramus to the truth of the matter before you. Just because you toss around a few big words that you think nobody else can grasp to make a show of your “intelligence”, doesn’t mean you’ve proven that you know what you’re talking about. Just that you grabbed a thesaurus to give people the illusion of profundity.
Now, onto your brazenly bias comment about all of his earlier movies being “indifferently” received. Memento’s reception was far from indifferent, therefore your argument to the contrary collapses almost instantly. Secondly, His lowest rated film is in the mid-sixties. Every other film he’s made has a minimum score of 70 or higher(We’re going by Metacritic here, so try to keep up). Again, your argument fails on the premise of “indifference”. That’s actually the most ironic comment you’ve made considering how many articles/comments both ends of this argument spend arguing irrelevant and subjective opinion over fact. You obviously care more than you’re willing to let on. Therefore I can confidently surmise that you feel threatened in your pseudo-sophisticated attitude due to thoughtful and aesthetic cinema meshing in ways unfathomable by your narrow minded pre-conceptions of what “art” really is.
Your attitude is the same as every critic of Nolan’s work. You want to feel important and delude yourselves into thinking you exist outside the boundaries and away from everyone else. That faux nonconformist attitude is the very thing it pretends to be against. Nolan’s made great movies and some films that are just “Good”. He hasn’t delivered one below that margin. Mediocre and stinker don’t exist yet. It will eventually as it does to all film makers, but I’m enjoying the ride as we speak. He has talent you can’t deny for simply the sake of doing so, which you’ve taken to with ease.
@UMANADECINE- Continue believing that if you’d like. You have every right to your opinion, even if it’s wrong. I’d hardly call Inception’s ending force fed as you so eloquently put it. It was a flawed movie for sure, but the ending was hardly what you can even consider labeling as such. It’s its highlight.
Your post is kind of vicious and hostile but I do see your point with some Nolan fans feeling like they are all of a sudden cinephiles. I’m a film major at the moment and you would not believe how god-like Nolan is to at least half the students. Cinema was apparently invented by him and Fincher.
For the record, Nolan is one of my favorite directors and Fincher is, well, hit or miss. The point being, I don’t have a problem with appreciation for any director, even the duo who made the new Ghost Rider. I’m just against this new wave of undeserved smugness that has sprouted up in the wake of Inception. Do I care that most people in my classes have never bothered to commit Godard, Fellini, Haneke, or even Mallick?! No, if its not their particular interest to know of elementary film topics, thats fine. But then they shouldn’t act like the most freaking enlightened film masters.
This is not a knock on Nolan fans in the least, I understand if it seems that way, its just as inventory of my film school. Pretty much everyone’s favorite film of all time, ever made, is Inception. And there is no real interest in any of them to seek out anything that wasn’t made in the last 30 years. Do I think I’m smarter than them? No, honestly, to each their own. I really don’t care who made it as long as I like it, and I’m someone who usually likes anything. Do their attitudes about themselves seem especially crooked when weighing how they act compared to what they actually know? Yeah, thats the precisely the problem.
I don’t like arrogance when it comes to film, and it may seem like I was being uppity myself. Well, if it came across that way, sorry, I don’t think my opinions on film are more enlightened then anyone else’s. The particularly set of people I’m complaining about do put their opinions ahead of others, its just ironic because of how little they actually know.
@AL That’s the way I feel as well. Thank you for at least being level headed. You don’t know how many numb skulls I’ve recommended The Seventh Seal to who only partake in Independent cinema and told me, “It was soooooo boring. Yawn”. People need to re-connect with the films of old. Great movies seem to be lost to the modern moviegoer.
Umanadecine–
*I mean Hitchcock and Kubrick never force fed everything to the audiences…. show a Tarkovsky or Bresson film to one of the fans and they find it boring…..*
So how do you explain someone like me, who likes films by Nolan, Hitchcock, Kubrick, Bresson, and Tartakovsky? I’m interested in your explanation of how that can possibly be.
I knew I was going to spell it wrong, and I did.
*Tarkovskiy*
*Great movies seem to be lost to the modern moviegoer.*
A lot of that has to do with age. Older films aren’t as easy to access, they aren’t promoted, etc. That’s just naturally going to happen. Some people just call modern movie goers stupid for not watching these movies, when some of them don’t even know that these movies exist. Not everyone is an internet movie nerd who seeks out lists of great movies.
Also, it’s not like back in the day people whose favorite film of the year was Jaws were also massive fans of Barry Lyndon. Moviegoers of the past and present are probably more similar than you think. There were people who loved entertaining movies and spectacle movies, people who loved more ambitious stuff, and people who cherished both. It’s the same thing today.
I am also drunk and have no idea what I just typed.
@skasis_paradigm
“Your attitude is the same as every critic of Nolan’s work. You want to feel important and delude yourselves into thinking you exist outside the boundaries and away from everyone else.”
Do you mean to say that I and anyone else who don’t have a high opinion of Nolan are purposefully being contrarian? That a negative opinion of his work is highly unnatural and dishonest?
@AL: Your post reminds me of a film class I took a couple of years ago. During the introductions, there was one kid who mentioned that he saw Following recently and liked it. The next kid who introduced himself said that he liked “smart movies, like Christopher Nolan movies such as The Dark Knight and Inception. Or movies by Charlie Kaufman. Smart movies.” That always sticks with me because I do know that there are fans like that out there who like to come off as better than others just because of their movie taste, which I find ridiculous.
I don’t go to film school, but that is kind of a downer if these students who claim to be so interested in filmmaking don’t seek out great and influential directors such as Fellini, Malick, Hitchcock and even Godard (who I’m not a huge fan of but he is undeniably influential in film history).
Red_wine–
“Do you mean to say that I and anyone else who don’t have a high opinion of Nolan are purposefully being contrarian? That a negative opinion of his work is highly unnatural and dishonest?”
How is it any different than some of your statements, like “They think they are bending the norm by championing him (when billions others are) but are yet unsure and crave validation more than ever.”
Is it okay for you to make sweeping generalizations about a group of people as if they were a monolithic entry and claim that you know what they’re *really* thinking, but anyone else who does it is somehow being disrespectful?
Django Unchained
The Master
To The Wonder
Lincoln
Les Miserables
Argo
Life of Pi
The Hobbit
Beasts of the Southern Wild
Anna Karenina
Amour
Zero Dark Thirty
The Company You Keep
The Silver Linings Playbook
Skyfall
etc.
Predicting TDKR for anything more than Cinematography and technical nominations at this point is premature. Certainly Best Director is a clusterf*ck.
This is a good potential list, but I don’t see how it counts out TDKR. Plus, lest we forget, this series has already won in a major acting category. I think counting it out of anything is a bad move. None of the movies you mentioned (with the exception of maybe Beasts of the Southern Wild because it has already been released) are guaranteed any more than TDKR at this point. Also, including Skyfall on your list is even more confusing than TDKR considering Bond movies have never been major awards players. But honestly, this debate is only for people that have seen the movies because everything else is pure speculation.
Oh, I wasn’t counting out TDKR. I just think saying “It’s the best film of the year so far” is pointless when strong Oscar contenders have not yet been released. And regarding Skyfall, no Bond film has ever had Sam Mendes, Roger Deakins, John Logan, etc. shaping it, so in that way it could compete with TDKR as a highly pedigreed mainstream hit. At this point its Oscar chances are far more remote than TDKR’s, but it’s plain to see that TDKR will have to outdo a number of very good films this year and cannot even bank on sliding in as the blockbuster representative.
Even with Mendes and Deakins, its still genre fare, treated as genre fare. It’ll likely look good and be fun, but just because they are normally oscar players doesn’t make this an oscar play.
Actually, Skyfall could very easily be an Oscar movie. Watch out.
Woah – can you elaborate on that at all, Kris? Have you heard something, or are you just going by pedigree?
It’w worth pointing out that for every time Nolan’s had hype at the Oscars, the Academy’s been recognizing him more and more. Memento went rather underappreciated despite a DGA nod, The Dark Knight missed the crucial nods but still had plenty nominations (and got an award for Ledger), and Inception tied with The King’s Speech for most awards that night at 4.
It isn’t something set in stone, of course — it all depends on how people react to the movie, but if they can satisfy moviegoers and Nolanites by just nominating him for best director (I don’t know if anyone cried foul to his losses at screenplay?), then what better time than now? Jackson alson won at his third attempt too, and if this wasn’t a Batman/comic book film trilogy, we wouldn’t doubt his chances after all the success he’s had so far.
Let’s not forget that he did actually get a nomination for Memento — which is one more than he personally got for The Dark Knight.
The script for The Dark Knight is a clusterfuck of category bending. It deserves to be in original. I understand that it’s based on a character but the story is wholly original to the movie itself. So would Wreck It Ralph have to compete in best adapted because it has pre existing characters in it? It’s just some more academy rule fuckery.
The story is not “wholly original.” It takes from a large number of Batman stories.
Even if The Dark Knight had been competing in the Original Screenplay category, I seriously doubt it would have been nominated. As I recall, that was one of the few years in which the Original category was actually more crowded than the Adapted one. Even then, if there’s one branch of the Academy that won’t nominate a superhero movie, it’s got to be the writers branch. Unless, of course, it’s done by Pixar.
In terms of the overall hunch I have about TDKR’s Oscar chances, I think it’s all but guaranteed it will get 3 to 5 tech nominations, but it’s going to have to be HUGE to get in for Best Picture. Basically, if it’s not on the level of its predecessor in terms of both box office and critical acclaim, it’s not happening. And even then, I think we all know that a Best Director nod for Nolan won’t necessarily accompany it.
“Even then, if there’s one branch of the Academy that won’t nominate a superhero movie, it’s got to be the writers branch.”
The same could have been said of the actor’s branch a few years ago, and they ended up awarding The Joker. Bias isn’t something set in stone with these guys — and after the writers have nominated sci-fi works like District 9 and Inception, I wouldn’t put it completely out of their range, especially if a two-time nominee like Nolan’s involved.
Just like with The Dark Knight when it opened in July of 2008, it’s too early to tell how this will fare with the Academy members. As you mentioned in this article, it doesn’t have to be an Oscar contender. I’m just simply hoping for a great movie and a satisfying conclusion to Nolan’s Batman trilogy. It would certainly be cool to see Nolan’s Batman movies recognized in major categories (outside of Ledger’s win, of course) if it were good enough to be among the nominees, but it’s not something I’d lose sleep over if it didn’t.
Also, I heard Letterman kind of gave away the ending or at least hinted at it. I didn’t see the interview but it seems that quite a few people are unhappy about it. I would think that if it was really that big of a spoiler it would have been edited out of the video since the show was recorded earlier in the day.
The way Letterman “spoiled” the ending is actually quite brilliant.
I was actually watching the show and was looking forward to the Hathaway interview. Luckily I fell asleep during the commercials before her interview. I don’t know if he actually spoiled it, but if he did, I don’t see how it could be called “brilliant”. Who wants to go into a movie knowing how it ends?
We’ll just have to talk about it after everyone sees the movie.
“Everyone”? Are you implying that you have seen it already Kris?
So he revealed or hinted at a fake out that comes before the final ending? Like the reviewers of Dark Knight who hinted the big emotional death was an established Batman character so we’d buy Gordon’s “death” just a little more and not see the real death coming?
Can I take a guess as to what happens in the end Kris? Batman’s not really dead they just fake his death.
Who knows if TDKR goes for the big one at the Oscars. However Nolan deserves recognition for doing to superheroes what Peter Jackson did to fantasy. Spielberg fans were equally as rabid during the 80’s for him not having won a directing Oscar (at least he had a couple nominations to go with it though). When you have a director like Nolan that continually raises the bar (especially for for studio films), that deserves to be recognized. I have no doubt Nolan will eventually get his due, but it would be nice to see him get for what he’s accomplished with Batman.
I just hope TDKR is more like Batman Begins and less like TDK. I watched both last week and I just don’t find TDK as appealing as I did a few years ago. Batman Begins gets better with age.
Huzzah. Batman Begins > The Dark Knight. Even with the eye-roll exposition shit in the third act.
Wait, what eye-roll exposition shit? Are you talking about Liam Neeson’s conversation with Bale at the party? I love everything that happens there.
I’ll take that over the ferry scene any day.
All that absurd stuff with the water tower guys. It’s laughable. As is Freeman’s whole “unless you have a microwave emitter…” spiel at the party.
And the ferry boat sequence is absolutely crucial to the theme of The Dark Knight. I’ll defend it until I’m blue in the face. It’s unfortunate that, pacing wise, it feels like fat that needs to be trimmed. But it’s inherently necessary and just should have felt more organic to the flow.
The microwave emitter stuff is pretty silly but it’s so minute that I am able to glaze right over it. It’s important because it’s the League’s plan to destroy Gotham but they don’t spend that much time discussing it to really annoy me.
I understand how the ferry scene makes perfect sense thematically, I mean the Joker and Batman spell it out for us multiple times. The thing is the scene just does not play out well at all, it’s kind of awkward.
Then again there are quite a few awkward scenes in TDK. Barely 15-20 minutes into it we have a scene where a guy brings a gun into a court room with the DA present and then that DA proceeds to punch the guy in the face. I just hope there are less scenes like that in TDKR.
There are reasons to complain about TDK but I don’t feel like you’re pointing them out at all. There’s nothing wrong with the Dent scene. It’s a perfect comic book moment.
Now if you want to talk about shifting motivations in characters like Alfred and Rachel or the spelling out of thematic concepts that you mention (which is heavy in BB, too, and a lot of the dialogue in that film feels like a mouthful of lofty comic-speak), etc., then sure, there’s plenty to chew on.
I prefer Batman Begins because it’s a tighter screenplay. The first act is beautifully executed. It gets in and out without feeling bloated, whereas so many crucial elements of TDK unfortunately feel tacked on rather than woven in.
The Dent scene might be a perfect comic book moment in another film but it just doesn’t feel natural in the world Nolan has created. Scenes like that just annoy me.
I’m more comfortable with the “comic-speak”, perhaps it’s because it’s being delivered by guys like Neeson, Oldman, Freeman, Caine etc..
I was never a comic reader so we view these films from much different perspectives. Overall you stated my main issue though. TDK just feels like a lot of big set pieces meshed together where as Batman Begins flows quite smoothly.
I’ve seen it already,gag order saw it at warner bros weeks ago….
I’ve always felt that Nolan uses the ‘comic book moments’ a hell of a lot more often then people mention. While they may be gritty and realistic in tone, they’re still glaringly comic book. Not that thats a bad thing, I think it mostly works. Its just that they’re there plenty of times in each installment.
The film that was shockingly snubbed in 2008 isn’t The Dark Knight that honor belong to WALL-E.
I would give that to both. Should have been both of them instead of The Reader and Frost/Nixon. Has anyone every actually wanted to watch either movie more than once?
Frost Nixon no. but The Reader I love…. and have watched it at least a dozen times….
Leading up to nominations I felt like the luckiest man in the world. “There is no way that all of my favorites would get snubbed. I mean, come on, we’re talking about Gran Torino, The Wrestler, Dark Knight and Walle. Even though all of them won’t be nominated, at least one has to.”
What a let down. :/
In all honesty, you’re right. I haven’t watched Frost/Nixon or The Reader since they were in theaters 4 years ago. But then again, I haven’t watched Wall-E since its theatrical release either. The only two movies mentioned here that I have indeed watched multiple times are The Wrestler and The Dark Knight.
Frost Nixon/The Reader ‘appear’ to have taken The Dark Knight and Wall-E slots.
BUT, I think The Reader is a better movie than Frost/Nixon. It had more interesting elements. And I thought Frost/Nixon felt like a well-acted, slick-looking tv movie. So if one could be dumped, I’d have preferred F/N.
I still wonder if TDK, Wall-E, or something else was 6th place.
I don’t think there can be much doubt that either The Dark Knight or Wall-E was in the 6th place slot that year. The Dark Knight had 8 nominations, which I believe is one of the highest tallies for any non-Best Picture nominee in history (if I’m not mistaken, the only one to surpass that total is They Shoot Horses, Don’t They?). And Wall-E received 6 nominations, which I think is the most nominations ever for an animated movie (again, I didn’t look that up, I’m just going by memory). I would be shocked to find out that another movie came closer to a Best Picture nomination that year than either of them, especially since it didn’t seem like a particularly crowded year.
Doubt had four actors AND the screenplay nominated. So it could also have been in sixth place. And let’s not forget The Wrestler also was in play. So many amazing films that year. Let the Fincher fanboys kill me now, but Benjamin Button was a beautiful but BORING, SOULLESS retelling of Forrest Gump. The Wrestler should have taken its place, and yes, Wall-E and The Dark Knight should have taken The Reader’s and Frost/Nixon’s place. Imagine if Slumdog hadn’t been in the race – Benjamin Button would have won! That would have been (for me) the only truly mediocre Oscar winner for Best Picture EVER. A lot of winners aren’t true masterpiece, but hey, I love Crash and I can see good or great things in all Best Picture winners. But Benjamin Button would have been the worst winner ever for me. All style, no heart or substance. Forrest Gump at least had a heart and touching performances. Benjamin Button is just the shinier but completely uninvolving copycat.
The Wrestler would have been fighting for the 9th or 10th slot if the current system had been in place back in 2008. While Doubt getting 5 nominations within the 8 “major” categories was impressive, I don’t think that necessarily means it was automatically the 6th place choice for Best Picture. Look at 2002: Adaptation was nominated for Actor, Supporting Actor, Supporting Actress, and Adapted Screenplay, but still didn’t make it into Best Picture. Meanwhile, The Two Towers got nominated despite having NO other nominations in the 8 big categories. So despite Doubt’s showing that year, I’m fairly confident it still fell behind The Dark Knight and Wall-E, both of which had more passionate followings (or so I would believe).
I like how as soon as a movie becomes popular spawns a group of contrarians who say they hated the movie and people are stupid for liking it. It happened with Lord of the Rings, Gladiator, and now the Dark Knight. Way to jump on the bandwagon RED. You really showed us sheep (in case you missed that, that was sarcasm).
They just get off by adopting the guise of being above the concept of group-thinking and, while in doing so, end up banding together as partners in contrariety. They completely undermine themselves. It’s hypocrisy in the most pure sense of the word. Just ignore it and come to your own conclusions without bias. That is truly existing outside the mold. Popular opinion is dual headed, not simply one sided.
It has to be about the work it;s self outside the artist. REd was acting the audience and Nolan and his fans not the films themselves….
It has to be about the work it;s self outside the artist. REd was acting the audience and Nolan and his fans not the films themselves….
Then he should articulate himself better if that was his intent. It came out quite the opposite.
All this lowering of expectations just gives me a reason to believe that we’ll all be blown away. Honestly, why are we sitting here begrudging a film for people liking it? Some people on the internet are so down on it it’s ridiculous. And they haven’t even seen it yet. Yes, the hype machine is in play and it’s steamrolling all of us into submission.
I honestly believe that whether it’s better or worse than the two prior films in the series it doesn’t matter. I just want a really good movie. I want a really good Batman movie. And from the early semi reviews then it seems that way.
I like Nolan. A lot. Yes his movies are flawed. With the exception of maybe The Prestige but that’s because I probably can’t look past it all because I’m blindsided by it every time. And Inception is a very entertaining movie. What it all comes down to is this: Nolan is going to deliver a movie that will keep us entertained either way. Whether it’s hugely flawed or not. And the fact that his movies are intellectually stimulating is a plus. Insomnia is his worst movie but it’s still something I love.
I agree. I wouldn’t call any of Nolan’s movies perfect (that’s subjective anyway) but he is a terrific entertainer. I’ve never been bored watching any of his movies, which is a rare quality for a director to have.
Christopher Nolan makes popcorn movies that have crossover arthouse appeal, and that’s what I think makes him interesting. I think the most appropriate filmmaker to whom to compare him would be William Friedkin, who also (in his prime) made very well executed popcorn movies that were made primarily for entertainment purposes but nonetheless assumed that their audiences were comprised of intelligent adults. I think that’s the niche Nolan has found for himself, and unfortunately it sometimes causes overreactions from both his fans and his detractors, i.e. some of his fans act as though he’s a strictly arthouse filmmaker who became a box office success by mistake, and some of his detractors act as though the mere entertainment value of his films is reason enough to dismiss any artistic value contained within them. I wish everyone would just admit that, yes, they’re essentially “just” popcorn movies, but they’re really good ones that don’t insult the intelligence of the audience. So in other words, I agree with both of you.
Finally, several sane, measured opinions all in a row. Thank you, gentlemen.*
*My apologies if any of you are actually women.
Richard Corliss’s review has mad spoilers. Be careful!
If any one of the actors get nminated for the movie, it will be Joseph Gordon-Levitt, he is amazing in it.