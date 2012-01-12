The Decemberists ‘Raise’ first live album

Like Colin Meloy’s lyrics, the title to the Decemberist’s very first live album is a mouthful. “We All Raise Our Voices To The Air (Live Songs 04.11-08.11)” will be released on March 13, and was culled from 12 different shows.

The 20-song set contains songs from all eras of the band’s catalog, from the “5 Songs” EP to their latest “The King Is Dead,” which bowed at No. 1 on The Billboard 200 album sales chart last year.

The venues at which the set was recorded include, “the legendary Ryman Auditorium in Nashville, Stubb”s BBQ in Austin, Marymoor Amphitheatre in Seattle, and their final two shows at McMenamins Edgefield Amphitheatre in their hometown of Portland,” according to a release.

While various themes dominate the majority of Decemberists albums, fans will want to check out the live footage of their performance of the “Crane Wife” suites, which often have bigger performance elements.

Here is the tracklist:

DISC 1

1. The Infanta (5:15)

2. Calamity Song (3:57)

3. Rise To Me (4:55)

4. The Soldiering Life (3:58)

5. We Both Go Down Together (4:30)

6. The Bagman”s Gambit (8:05)

7. Down By The Water (3:59)

8. Leslie Ann Levine(4:15)

9. The Rake”s Song (3:34)

10. The Crane Wife 1, 2, and 3 (16:20)

Disc 2

1. Oceanside (3:15)

2. Billy Liar (6:33)

3. Grace Cathedral Hill (4:35)

4. All Arise! (4:30)

5. Rox In The Box (3:15)

6. June Hymn (4:20)

7. Dracula”s Daughter > O Valencia! (5:49)

8. This Is Why We Fight (4:35)

9. The Mariner”s Revenge Song (10:20)

10. I Was Meant For The Stage (10:00)