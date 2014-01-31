‘The Descent’s’ Neil Marshall to direct ‘Constantine’ Pilot

(CBR) Neil Marshall is returning to television to direct the NBC pilot for “Constantine”, based on the long-running DC Comics antihero John Constantine.

Ordered by the network in September, the planned live-action series hails from “Man of Steel” screenwriter David S. Goyer and “The Mentalist” executive producer Daniel Cerone, who collaborated on the pilot”s script.

Best known for such films as “Dog Soldiers”, “The Descent” and “Centurion”, Marshall directed the epic “Blackwater” episode of HBO”s “Game of Thrones”, as well as the pilot for Starz”s pirate drama “Black Sails”. He”ll return to helm the Season 4 finale of “Game of Thrones”.

With Marshall on board “Constantine”, expect casting announcements to hit in the coming weeks.

