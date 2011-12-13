‘The Descendants’ takes Best Picture from Houston critics

“The Descendants” has been crowned Best Picture with the Houston Film Critics Society. Nicholas Winding Refn received his second Best Director prize of the day (following an award from the Las Vegas Film Critics Society) and Michael Fassbender was recognized for “Shame.” Check out the full list of winners below.

Best Picture: “The Descendants”

Best Director: Nicolas Winding Refn, “Drive”

Best Actor: Michael Fassbender, “Shame”

Best Actress: Tilda Swinton, “We Need to Talk About Kevin”

Best Supporting Actor: Albert Brooks, “Drive”

Best Supporting Actress: Shailene Woodley, “The Descendants”

Best Screenplay: “The Descendants”

Best Cinematography: “The Tree of Life”

Best Score: “The Artist”

Best Song: “Life’s a Happy Song” from “The Muppets”

Best Animated Film: “Rango”

Best Documentary: “Project Nim”

Best Foreign Film: “I Saw the Devil”

Worst Film of the Year: “Your Highness”

