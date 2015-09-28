The Disney Films We Want Rebooted Now — And the Ones We Don’t

It seems that Disney has thrown open the film vault with the goal of rebooting every dusty old movie it finds there – “Cinderella,” “The Jungle Book,” “Beauty and the Beast,” “The Sword in the Stone,” “Night on Bald Mountain” (a segment from “Fantasia”), “The Little Mermaid,” “Dumbo” and “Pinocchio” are just a few of the titles that are either in development or on their way to a theater near you. Some of these sound great. Some, however, seem destined to ruin our childhood memories at worst, waste our time and money at best.

Here is a list of Disney titles that just might be perfect for a re-imagining (even if they've already been re-imagined), and some that might not. You'll notice we're bypassing the legends (seriously, get your mitts off “Dumbo,” Disney!) and most of the animated titles, as so many of those, even dating back to '40s, show none of their age (at least not in animation quality) and we like the originals just fine.

No, instead of making a live-action, shot-by-shot retread of “Cinderella” (beautiful as it was), Disney should take a hammer to the stuff fans remember vaguely (or, honestly, not at all). There are some diamonds in that pile of coal — and also some coal that's likely to stay that way.