Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

If you can't throw a baseball correctly, a great way to cover it up is to charm the crowd by bowling your ceremonial first pitch at the Dodger game in a clever nod to your role as The Dude in “The Big Lebowski.” Of course, that strategy will only work if you are famous movie star Jeff Bridges (who I have no doubt actually does know how to throw a baseball correctly). Otherwise, I'm sorry, but people are going to make fun of you.

Baba. Booey.

Follow RIOT on Twitter