The Eagles, Dixie Chicks and Keith Urban soar into stadiums this summer

The Eagles, Dixie Chicks and Keith Urban are linking up for the first announced stadium tour of the summer. It will be the first Dixie Chicks” outing since 2006 and it comes on the heels of two of the three Chicks, Martie Maguire and Emily Robison, starting their own group, Courtyard Hounds.

Only eight dates have been announced so far on the Eagles website, with more sure to come. The tour is promoted by LiveNation, which, of course, it would be since the Eagles” manager Irving Azoff is executive chairman of the newly formed Live Nation Entertainment.

Ticket prices have yet to be announced, but they will utilize All-in ticketing, which means no added fees. In other words, they”ve included all the service fees, etc. that you normally have to pay onto the face value of the ticket.

June 8: *Toronto, ON (Rogers Centre)

June 10: East Rutherford, NJ (New Meadowlands Stadium)

June 12: Boston (Gillette Stadium)

June 14: Philadelphia (Citizens Bank Ball Park)

June 15: Washington, DC (Nationals Park)

June 19: Chicago (Soldier Field)

June 22: *Winnipeg, MB (Canad Inns Stadium)

June 24: *St. Louis (Busch Stadium)

*Keith Urban will not be on these shows