The elite Oscar club George Clooney is set to join

Amid all the fuss over Ben Affleck in the run-up to Sunday’s Academy Awards — with his path from surprise omission to probable vindication, all in the space of a few weeks, likely to be the lasting narrative of this year’s Oscars — there’s been markedly little attention paid to his nominated co-producers. That wouldn’t normally be very surprising: producers, by and large, don’t tend to be as photogenic or as headline-friendly as the Ben Afflecks of this world. But it’s slightly different when one of the co-producers in question in George Clooney.
Clooney has been a typically urbane, but graciously quiet, presence on the campaign trail for “Argo” all season long: it’s Affleck’s film, after all, and he’s been selling the hell out of it, so there’s no call for his fellow A-list star to switch on the jazz hands.
Still, I can’t help thinking the Clooney association has been a subtle ace in the hand for “Argo” from the beginning, underlining the impression of “Argo” as an old-school Hollywood property, made — perhaps reassuringly, after the foreign invasion of “The King’s Speech” and “The Artist” — by people voters know, trust and are maybe just a tiny bit in love with. The mental image of both Affleck and Clooney clutching Oscars at the podium — two golden boys squared, if you will — is one reason I haven’t been able to let go of my “Argo” Best Picture prediction since October.
Back then, I wrote about the impressive Oscar record Clooney would claim with a Best Picture nomination for “Argo,” one that would bring his career tally up to eight nominations across six different categories — the latter number unmatched in the modern era (and previously matched, arguably only on a series of technicalities, by Walt Disney). Best Picture, Director, Original Screenplay, Adapted Screenplay, Actor, Supporting Actor (his one previous win, for 2005’s “Syriana”) … the man’s done well for himself. It’s a stat Pete Hammond picked up on in a column yesterday, but his is the first mention of it I’ve come across since my idle post last year.
Still, it doesn’t stop there for Clooney, who’s poised to enter, if not quite the record books, at least a very elite Academy club if/when he wins Best Picture for “Argo” — as one of a small handful of Oscar-winning actors to have also won competitive awards in non-acting categories.
From Shirley MacLaine (did you know she was nominated for Best Documentary Feature in 1976?) to Alec Guinness (a writing nominee for “The Horse’s Mouth”) to screenwriter-turned-actress Ruth Gordon, a number of names have scored nominations in multiple fields while landing their lone win for performance. On the flip side, any number of overachieving multi-hyphenates — Warren Beatty, Orson Welles, Charlie Chaplin, even Affleck and Clooney’s buddy Matt Damon — have been nominated in vain for acting while striking Oscar gold elsewhere.
But only a select few — five, to my surprise — have nailed down wins for acting and another filmmaking discipline. Some of them you may remember; some of them may surprise you — all are listed in the gallery below. Click through to see the company George Clooney looks likely to enter on Sunday.
With this in mind, I’m suddenly reminded of a Q&A I did for “Stranger Than Fiction” in 2006 with Dustin Hoffman, Will Ferrell and Emma Thompson. Thompson played a writer in the film, you’ll recall, and I thought I’d be cute and bring up the fact that she is, to date, the only person to have won Oscars for both acting and writing. Here she’s, well, an actress playing a writer, so it seemed applicable.
She’s also a dryly funny sort and the Q&A had a “let’s josh the moderator” vibe going from the start. So I started in:
Me: “Emma, you’re an actress playing a writer here. I don’t know if everyone’s aware, Emma is the only person to have won Oscars for both acting and writing. [a smattering of applause] What of yourself as a writer, the nuance of knowing the part so well, did you happen to bring to this role?”
Emma: “Well…typing. And…crying.”
And that was that. No long, profound take on being a writer playing a writer.
I have Clooney’s The Monuments Men as my #1 pick to win BP this year. Fingers crossed he pulls an Eastwood and writes a ditty for the end credits.
That film sounds like an obvious nomination-getter, but as far as actually winning goes it seems too suspectible to the charge of being too much like the previous year’s winner (assuming “Argo” takes it).
The Monuments Men sounds more like Ocean’s WWII than Argo.
Fun Fact: Assuming Argo and Monuments Men both win, you actually have to go all the back to David O. Selznick for Gone with the Wind and Rebecca to find a producer winning back to back Oscars. But if anyone can do it, it’s Clooney.
I vaguely recall seeing this somewhere but now I can’t find it. Wasn’t it until about the 50s that the studio was awarded/cited for the Best Picture win and not the producers? I ask not to nitpick about Lawrence Olivier, but rather in regards to Orson Welles, who came up in an Oscar pub quiz I did the other night as the first person to receive directing, producing, writing, and acting nominations for the same film. I contested this, and, indeed, the Academy Awards database only cites Welles as having received writing, directing, and acting nominations, but I can’t find anything about this Best Picture rule change.
That said, a question also came up asking about George Clooney’s current interesting record, and if you guys have been the only ones to pick up on it, well, glad I’m an incontention reader then. :)
Guy, you mention that Best Actress 1968 is the last voting tie in Oscar history. But there were ties for Best Documentary Feature in and for Best Live Action Short in 1994. Did you mean last acting tie? (Sorry to be picky!)
And, it still amazes me that Michael Douglas still only has one acting nomination. For my money, not only should he have been nominated for Best Actor in 2000, he should have won it.
Sorry, that should be Documentary Feature in 1986…
Question: What about Woody Allen and/or Clint Eastwood? Did Allen not win Actor and Director for Annie Hall? And Eastwood for Unforgiven? Or is my memory faulty?
Neither Woody Allen nor Clint Eastwood have ever won an acting award. (Allen lost to Richard Dreyfuss in 1977, Eastwood to Al Pacino in 1992 and Jamie Foxx in 2004.)
Write a coPoor Christine Lahti was so close to joining this group. She’s won a live action short Oscar, but did not win her supporting bid the year of her sole nomination. Though she admittedly was robbed of one for Running on Empty.mment…
Benigni doesn’t have two Oscars. The Foreign Film award is accepted by the Director at the Oscar show, but it is actually presented to the country, not to the Director. According to the Oscar’s own database, Benigni only has one win (Lead Actor). Similarly, Ang Lee only has one win (for Directing Brokeback Mountain) despite accepting the Foreign Film Oscar for Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon.
Have you actually read my piece? This is all acknowledged in there. It’s still essentially the director’s Oscar — they get to accept it, and keep it.
I did read your piece Guy, but your logic — that the Oscar “belongs” to Benigni because he’s holding it in the picture AT THE OSCARS — makes no sense. He accepts the award for the country but it is not his award. If you search for Benigni in the official Academy database ([awardsdatabase.oscars.org]) you’ll see that Foreign Film is NOT listed as one of his nominations and he is only credited with one win (for Best Actor). Same with Ang Lee (for Best Director).
PS: For example, if I was Ernest Borgnine’s kid (lord help me) and I inherited his Oscar when he died, it would be in my possession, I would get to “keep” it and it would certainly be mine, but it would not mean that I WON that Oscar. I wouldn’t be listed in the Academy’s database, my name wouldn’t be inscribed on the award, and it would not be credited to me. I know it sounds like a nitpicky semantic thing, but well…that’s because of the Academy stupid rules for he Foreign Film category. This isn’t an opinion, it’s a fact: Benigni has won ONE Oscar, not two.
Obviously that wasn’t really my logic — I was being flip. But the director keeps the Oscar. It’s on their mantelpiece. I was at a tribute evening to Pedro Almodovar recently where he reflected affectionately on winning “his” first Oscar. To all intents and purposes, in my book, it’s his. I realise what the official database says, but I weighed it up and down for this list, and I thought the unique achievement still rated a mention.
And your Borgnine analogy is hardly equivalent — the director of a Best Foreign Language Film winner is getting to keep an Oscar that honours something THEY achieved, not someone else.
OK, I see your point. I think the distinction here is between saying Benigni WON two Oscars and Benigni HAS two Oscars (in his possession). And that distinction alone proves how silly the Academy’s rules are for Best Foreign Film.
I quite agree.