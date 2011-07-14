The Emmy nods deliver surprises for reality TV, ‘So You Think You Can Dance’ host Cat Deeley

Last night on “So You Think You Can Dance,” guest host Jesse Tyler Ferguson (“Modern Family”) praised hostess Cat Deeley, mentioning that she deserved an Emmy. And lo and behold, Deeley has a shot at exactly that. She received her first Emmy nomination on Thursday morning, joining vets Jeff Probst (“Survivor”), Phil Keoghan (“The Amazing Race”), Tom Bergeron (“Dancing with the Stars”) and Ryan Seacrest (“American Idol”) in the category of Best Host for a Reality or Reality-Competition Program.

Of course, Deeley is a dark horse at best, given that Probst has dominated the category with three wins in as many years. But enjoy the moment, Cat!

There was also good news for that other dancing show, “Dancing with the Stars.” Fans will likely be pleasantly surprised to see that Mark Ballas” “I Write Sins Not Tragedies” jive got a nod. Ballas was roundly criticized for his routine with Chelsea Kane, which was deemed too far outside of the box with its outlandish retro-circus costumes and non-traditional choreography. But what wasn’t a hit with dance judges was a hit with Emmy voters, so Ballas must be feeling pretty good right about now.

The rest of the nominations in the outstanding choreography category went to “So You Think You Can Dance”: routines by Mia Michaels, Stacey Tookey, Travis Wall, Tabitha and Napoleon D”umo and Mandy Moore were all acknowledged.