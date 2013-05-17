The end is nigh in new ‘Dexter’ season 8 trailer: Watch

“Dexter” is coming to an end.
Showtime has released a trailer for the drama’s upcoming eight and final season.
Six months after LaGuerta”s murder, Dexter (Michael C. Hall) is still juggling his multiple lives as a dad, a brother, and longtime serial killer. Meanwhile, Deb (Jennifer Carpenter) struggles to come to terms with her season 7 actions (“I shot the wrong person in that trailer…”), a mysterious woman (Charlotte Rampling) who may have some information on Dexter’s cryptic past comes to work with Miami Metro. Plus, more gruesome crime scenes, ill-advised prescription drug use, twisted murder tools, and sexy sex scenes.
It also stars Desmond Harrington, C.S. Lee, Aimee Garcia, David Zayas, Geoff Pierson, and James Remar.
“Dexter” returns Sunday, June 30 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Showtime.
What do you think of the trailer? Are you excited for the final season?
