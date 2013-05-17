The end is nigh in new ‘Dexter’ season 8 trailer: Watch

“Dexter” is coming to an end.

Showtime has released a trailer for the drama’s upcoming eight and final season.

Six months after LaGuerta”s murder, Dexter (Michael C. Hall) is still juggling his multiple lives as a dad, a brother, and longtime serial killer. Meanwhile, Deb (Jennifer Carpenter) struggles to come to terms with her season 7 actions (“I shot the wrong person in that trailer…”), a mysterious woman (Charlotte Rampling) who may have some information on Dexter’s cryptic past comes to work with Miami Metro. Plus, more gruesome crime scenes, ill-advised prescription drug use, twisted murder tools, and sexy sex scenes.

Watch the trailer here:

It also stars Desmond Harrington, C.S. Lee, Aimee Garcia, David Zayas, Geoff Pierson, and James Remar.

“Dexter” returns Sunday, June 30 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Showtime.

What do you think of the trailer? Are you excited for the final season?