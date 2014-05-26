‘The Equalizer’ International Trailer: Denzel Washington takes out 5 guys in 19 seconds

“He didn't take out five pimps. He took out the East Coast hub of the Russian mafia.”

Eee-uh-oh.

Denzel Washington takes the law into his own hands – again – in the very first international trailer for “The Equalizer,” a new “Falling Down”-meets-“Taken”-meets-“Man on Fire”-meets-“Death Wish”-meets-“Taxi Driver”-style male-rage actioner from Antoine Fuqua, who previously directed Denzel to an Oscar win in the 2001 police thriller “Training Day.” The film is based on the '80s TV series of the same name starring Edward Woodward.

This time around, the two-time Academy Award winner takes on all of organized crime after witnessing the brutal beating of a young prostitute played by Chloe Grace Moretz (“Carrie,” “Kick-Ass”). Luckily for him he's got “military training” on his side, meaning he's capable of dispatching a roomful of gangsters in just over 19 seconds while barely breaking a sweat. Oh gee, just what we need as a country: another testosterone-fueled vigilante thriller! Did I mention a sequel is already in the works?

Now please excuse me while I get the catchphrase “brick by brick, dollar by dollar, body by body” tattooed across my face in an alleyway. As for the rest of you, check out the NRA-certified trailer below.

“The Equalizer” hits theaters on September 26.