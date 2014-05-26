‘The Equalizer’ International Trailer: Denzel Washington takes out 5 guys in 19 seconds

“He didn't take out five pimps. He took out the East Coast hub of the Russian mafia.”
Eee-uh-oh.
Denzel Washington takes the law into his own hands – again – in the very first international trailer for “The Equalizer,” a new “Falling Down”-meets-“Taken”-meets-“Man on Fire”-meets-“Death Wish”-meets-“Taxi Driver”-style male-rage actioner from Antoine Fuqua, who previously directed Denzel to an Oscar win in the 2001 police thriller “Training Day.” The film is based on the '80s TV series of the same name starring Edward Woodward.
This time around, the two-time Academy Award winner takes on all of organized crime after witnessing the brutal beating of a young prostitute played by Chloe Grace Moretz (“Carrie,” “Kick-Ass”). Luckily for him he's got “military training” on his side, meaning he's capable of dispatching a roomful of gangsters in just over 19 seconds while barely breaking a sweat. Oh gee, just what we need as a country: another testosterone-fueled vigilante thriller! Did I mention a sequel is already in the works?
Now please excuse me while I get the catchphrase “brick by brick, dollar by dollar, body by body” tattooed across my face in an alleyway. As for the rest of you, check out the NRA-certified trailer below.
“The Equalizer” hits theaters on September 26.
I remember the excellent American TV series “The Equalizer” of the mid to late 80’s. As I understand it, the Denzel Washington character in the movie is based, albeit apparently loosely, on the Edward Woodward character of the series. I loved the series and am looking forward to the movie.
Reply to comment…I’m with you can’t wait. The old one was one if my alltime favorites.
This appears to have absolutely nothing to do with the series, which dealt with a guilt-ridden ex-agent trying to atone for what he had done by helping strangers who sought him out. If all anyone wants to see is Badass Denzel Kicking Ass, why not just call this “Another Man On Fire” and forget the connection to the much more complex series and character?
@David D.
This new Denzel Washington is indeed a remake of the 80s TV series. I did a search and several reputable sources confirm this.
i met denzel and chloe while they were filling this in boston!! can’t wait!!
Damn straight we need a testosterone-fueled thriller! I am SICK AND TIRED of chick-flicks, feel-good movies and children’s animated movies ad nauseum. I cannot WAIT for this one!