‘The Fields’ is another investigation for Sam Worthington

Being the star of “Avatar” has put Sam Worthington in high demand. And before the Aussie can consult Leonardo DiCaprio about what it’s like to star in a worldwide, record-setting blockbuster and have Hollywood at your feet, he’s already lining up new projects.

Worthington’s “Clash of the Titans” may be blasting its way into theaters in April, but that’s when he’ll begin shooting the new thriller “The Fields” for drector Ami Canaan Mann.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, “The Fields” will find Worthington as a Texas homicide detective who teams up with a New York colleague to investigate a series of murders. The trade notes the screenplay is also based on a true story.

Mann is the daughter of noted filmmaker Michael Mann. The senior Mann is on board to co-produce.

Worthington also recently committed to Universal Picture’s “Dracula Year Zero.” That film is not expected to begin production until later this year after “The Fields.”

