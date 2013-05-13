The first trailer for ‘Welcome to the Family’ promises babies, hijinks

In the first trailer for “Welcome to the Family,” we get a lot of information. Whether or not it’s funny, well, you be the judge.

After four years of barely getting by in school, Dan and Katrina Yoder are thrilled when their daughter Molly is handed her high school diploma. Now it’s off to Arizona State for Molly, and a mid-life renaissance for the Yoders (which includes turning Molly’s room into their dream fitness center).

At the same time in East LA, Junior Hernandez is delivering his valedictorian address. As the first of his family to go to college (Stanford!), Junior’s the pride and joy of parents Miguel and Lisette. But Junior’s barely into his speech before he gets an unexpected text: “i’m pregnant.” The sender? Miss Molly Yoder.

What follows is the ultimate culture crash as Molly and Junior decide to get hitched, bringing two very different families together in a way they never imagined. Dan and Miguel, who already have a history, do NOT see eye to eye. But more importantly, what about Stanford? Arizona State? Who’s going to raise the baby? And what about the fitness center?! For the sake of their kids (and the one on the way) they’ll have to somehow make it all work… like it or not.

The half-hour single camera sitcom is executive produced by Mike Sikowitz (“Rules of Engagement”).

“Welcome to the Family” comes to NBC Thursdays this fall.