‘The Flash’ to reintroduce Wally West to the New 52

(CBR) DC Comics has a new creative team for “The Flash,” and their plans include a much-requested return from Wally West.
As first revealed by USA Today, the writing team of Robert Venditti & Van Jensen (who have been co-writing DC’s “Green Lantern Corps” series) and artist Brett Booth are set to join “The Flash” with issue #30, scheduled out April 23. A week later sees the release of “The Flash Annual” #3, which the newspaper says will “reintroduce Wally West” — with no further details given.
“From a very young age, one of the first things you want to be able to do is run fast,” Venditti is quoted in the article “You don’t want to fly, you don’t want to have a ring that makes constructs out of light. It’s just a simple, basic thing: ‘I want to be able to run fast.’ It’s ingrained in our DNA, and here’s a character that lives that out.”
A prominent former Flash, Wally West has not been seen since the advent of DC’s “New 52” continuity in September 2011, and fans of the character have been consistently vocal that his presence has been missed. First introduced as Kid Flash in 1959’s “The Flash” #110, the character was one of the founding members of the Teen Titans, and DC’s primary Flash for most of 1987 to 2009.

