The ‘Force Awakens’ cast, Jimmy Fallon, and The Root did an acappella ‘Star Wars’ medley

12.16.15 3 years ago

Yes, there's been a lot of press for the new “Star Wars” film, and there have been some great moments from all of that, but this might be the best: the majority of the cast performing acappella versions of iconic songs from the movies with The Roots and Jimmy Fallon on “The Tonight Show.”

Pretty much everyone joined in, including the droids and Chewbacca and Harrison Ford! But no Mark Hamill, as usual. Highlights include: John Boyega having a blast, Gwendoline Christie scaring Fallon during her rendition of the “Imperial March” (Adam Driver is also great here), Lupita Nyong'o full stop, Carrie Fisher out-mugging everyone yet again, and The Roots.

