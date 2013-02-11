The full-length UK trailer for ‘Monsters University’ promises the company’s broadest comedy yet

It’s funny to see people talking now about Pixar as if they’ve toppled in some way over the last few years. In the lead-up to “Cars 2,” they seemed invincible, the golden hit-making machine that somehow managed to pull off quality every time while also making choices that kept racking up ginormous international box-office.
“Cars 2” seemed to shake some people’s faith, though, and the general reaction to this summer’s “Brave” seemed to be indifference among most people I spoke to. For the first time, the big brains at Pixar seemed human-scale, and there’s been a subtle but genuine shift in the tenor of how people write about them. Gone is the reverence, and maybe that is, in the end, better for everyone.
After all, being on a pedestal is hard for anyone. It almost guarantees a fall at some point. The crushing weight of expectation can get into an artist’s head, even a team as confident as the storytellers at Pixar, and the yips almost become a self-fulfilling prophecy after a while. Because it is inevitable everyone eventually screws up, you end up waiting for that moment.
Let’s be honest, though… if “Cars 2” and “Brave” are the “worst” things you release as a company, your batting average is still ridiculously high. And while I’m not sure sequels are the answers to the company’s sense of creative stall right now, the full-length trailer for “Monsters University” promises a very silly, very funny film. One of the main strengths of Pixar’s work has been the fast and furious sense of humor in many of their movies, and if this film delivers on that promise, that should be enough to entertain most audiences.
What I’m curious about now is whether or not they deliver more with the film. The creators referred to “Revenge Of The Nerds” as one of the touchstones for their film, but it looks like the real thematic drive of the film has to do with finding your place in the world. Obviously these family-oriented films don’t have to deal with larger films to be good. There’s plenty of room for simple entertainment, especially dealing with younger audiences, but when the films deal with something larger, something that helps them at an age they’re trying to figure out the way things work, that’s a bonus, and I like the idea that this is about adjusting your expectations as you start to settle into your identity.
And did I mention it looks hilarious? Because it does.
“Monsters University” opens in theaters everywhere , 2013.
NO…MORE…PIXAR…SEQUELS!!!
Because the toy story sequels are just awful, amiright? Seriously tho, two out of three is not a terrible good to bad ratio. Since they have only released three sequels total out of what, ten or eleven movies, they haven’t made that many. And regardless of what you think about the movies, none of them were quick cash-ins. If that’s all they were then waiting, on average, seven years between sequels would be an idiotic business strategy.
“None of them were quick cash-ins”…um, NO ONE was asking for a Cars sequel, and yet it was made solely because the first generated more merchandising dollars than EVERY OTHER PIXAR MOVIE COMBINED. Yes, the Toy Story sequels were brilliant, but Pixar’s leaning excessively on sequel/prequels over the next several years is extremely worrisome. Who wants a second Finding Nemo? Who REALLY gives a crap about what Mike & Sully were up to in college (especially little kids….do young kids give a crap about COLLEGE movies?)? I’m looking forward to when Pixar gets the sequel bug out of their systems and start producing smart originals again. Aside from the production values, these Pixar sequels are like a bad throwback to the direct-to-DVD “cheapquels” Disney cranked out like potato chips back in the 90’s and early 2000s.
I liked Cars 2. I can’t see why it got such a bad reception, it was a fun adventure story.
The only thing I didn’t like about Brave was there needed to be more adventure between Merida and her Mother between the waterfall scene and the ruined castle scene. The new director says on the commentary he deliberately cut it out because he thought it was unnecessary, but I think he was wrong. He also comes across as a bit of a brash loud dickhead.
Otherwise, in my mind, Pixar is still top in an increasingly high quality field.
I agree I even feel that the second one is more interesting than the first one as the first one for me was basically a story of a pompous lightning mcqueen learning about what matters in life (basically like any other classic fairy tales, but with one exception in which McQueen was such a jerk that I couldn’t relate to him even after he changed)
The second one is different. It is more spectacular and yet I find the story to be engaging (it mat have to do with the fact that Tow Mater is the focus of the story)
If there is one more sequel that can cone from Pixar, I do hope that Cars would get a third one as it is the movie that I want my kids to enjoy in a theatre (he was too young for the 2nd one and hadn’t been born for the original)
I liked “Cars 2’too… and “Cars”is still my favorite Pixar movie, even though I think it was the worst reviewed until its sequel came out. I appreciated the first half of “Wall-E”, but the second half was forgettable and stupid. I agree that it might be better for them to be rid of the huge expectations a this point, and am looking forward to Monsters U.
By the way, Drew, I think there’s a typo: “deal with larger films” is supposed to be “themes”, I assume.
I liked Cars 2, though I think it was the weakest of the Pixar films. Brave, on the other hand, I just don’t understand the driving indifference for. I thought it was a great movie. It seems like people set out to ignore it the same way they did Ratatouille.
How does Brave get lumped in with Cars 2? Brave was great! Cars 2 was…well. It was a sequel to a different movie than Cars, it seemed like.
Anyway, not sure what to think of this. I love Monsters, Inc. and Sully and Mike, and I hope this works. But I’m not completely sold on it yet.
Honestly, it’s because the Brave immediately followed Cars 2. It’s a simple as that. If Brave had been released in 2007, it would have been thought of as not great, but a solid Pixar film. As it was in 2012, however, Brave was the film that needed to fix Pixar following Cars 2.
Personally, I though Cars was pretty bad and was thus not enthralled by Cars 2’s premise. Upon seeing it, I thought it was horrible. Brave was fine. Forgettable, but fine, but that was not what Pixar wanted following the Cars 2.
The thing about Merida is the fact that she is a such a spoiled brat that I don’t like her (much like McQueen being extremely annoying in the original Cars). She even managed to blame and get annoyed with her mum even aftwr she turned to a bear. I wanted her to learn the lesson and yet what we got at the end of the movie was she became the Heroine after turning her mother back to become human again.
She actually become respected and honored by others because she turned her mother into a bear. Had she felt sorry, I might have been able to relate to her suffering.