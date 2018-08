Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

If you’d have asked NBC news anchor Brian Williams to rap a Snoop Dogg verse, I bet he would have laughed in your faced and then transitioned to that super-serious raised eyebrow expression while watching you shuffle away in shame. Which is why the folks at “Late Night with Jimmy Fallon” didn’t ask, they just did. And they did so very, very well.

My kingdom to see Christiane Amanpour do this with a Nicki Minaj verse.