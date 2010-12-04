‘The Ghost Writer’ dominates the 2010 European Film Awards

The 2300 plus members of the European Film Academy have spoken and they have thoroughly endorsed Roman Polanski’s “The Ghost Writer” as the best picture of the year. In a ceremony in Tallinn, Estonia tonight, the winners of the 23 European Film Awards were handed out and the Polanski thriller won six statues including European Film, Director, Actor (Ewan McGregor), Screenwriter (Robert Harris & Polanski), Production Design (Albrecht Konrad) and Composer (Alexandre Desplat).

It’s worth noting “Writer” beat out “Of Gods and Men” and “Lebanon” in the film race, two pictures that could be up for best foreign film at the Oscars this year. Then again, “Writer’s” chances for any Academy recognition seem to be growing fainter by the day.

Here’s a complete list of all this year’s winners:

EUROPEAN FILM 2010

THE GHOST WRITER, France/Germany/UK

directed by Roman Polanski

written by Robert Harris & Roman Polanski

produced by Robert Benmussa, Alain Sarde & Roman Polanski

EUROPEAN DIRECTOR 2010

Roman Polanski for THE GHOST WRITER

EUROPEAN ACTRESS 2010

Sylvie Testud in LOURDES

EUROPEAN ACTOR 2010

Ewan McGregor in THE GHOST WRITER

EUROPEAN SCREENWRITER 2010

Robert Harris & Roman Polanski for THE GHOST WRITER

CARLO DI PALMA EUROPEAN CINEMATOGRAPHER AWARD 2010

Giora Bejach for LEBANON

EUROPEAN EDITOR 2010

Luc Barnier & Marion Monnier for CARLOS

EUROPEAN PRODUCTION DESIGNER 2010

Albrecht Konrad for THE GHOST WRITER

EUROPEAN COMPOSER 2010

Alexandre Desplat for THE GHOST WRITER

EUROPEAN DISCOVERY 2010- Prix FIPRESCI

LEBANON, Israel/Germany/France

written & directed by Samuel Maoz

produced by Moshe Edery, Leon Edery, David Silber, Uri Sabag, Einat Bickel, Benjamina Mirnik & Illan Girard

EUROPEAN FILM ACADEMY DOCUMENTARY – Prix ARTE 2010

NOSTALGIA DE LA LUZ (Nostalgia for the Light), France/Germany/Chile

Directed by Patricio Guzmán

EUROPEAN FILM ACADEMY ANIMATED FEATURE FILM 2010

THE ILLUSIONIST by Sylvain Chomet

EUROPEAN FILM ACADEMY SHORT FILM 2010

HANOI – WARSZAWA (Hanoi – Warsaw), Poland

by Katarzyna Klimkiewicz

EUROPEAN CO-PRODUCTION AWARD

Zeynep Özbatur Atakan, producer

EUROPEAN FILM ACADEMY LIFETIME ACHIEVEMENT AWARD

Bruno Ganz, actor

EUROPEAN ACHIEVEMENT IN WORLD CINEMA 2010

Gabriel Yared, composer

PEOPLE”S CHOICE AWARD for Best European Film 2010

MR. NOBODY

written and directed by Jaco van Dormael

produced by Philippe Godeau

