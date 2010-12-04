‘The Ghost Writer’ dominates the 2010 European Film Awards

The 2300 plus members of the European Film Academy have spoken and they have thoroughly endorsed Roman Polanski’s “The Ghost Writer” as the best picture of the year. In a ceremony in Tallinn, Estonia tonight, the winners of the 23 European Film Awards were handed out and the Polanski thriller won six statues including European Film, Director, Actor (Ewan McGregor), Screenwriter (Robert Harris & Polanski), Production Design (Albrecht Konrad) and Composer (Alexandre Desplat).
It’s worth noting “Writer” beat out “Of Gods and Men” and “Lebanon” in the film race, two pictures that could be up for best foreign film at the Oscars this year. Then again, “Writer’s” chances for any Academy recognition seem to be growing fainter by the day.
Here’s a complete list of all this year’s winners:
EUROPEAN FILM 2010
THE GHOST WRITER, France/Germany/UK
directed by Roman Polanski
written by Robert Harris & Roman Polanski
produced by Robert Benmussa, Alain Sarde & Roman Polanski
EUROPEAN DIRECTOR 2010
Roman Polanski for THE GHOST WRITER
EUROPEAN ACTRESS 2010
Sylvie Testud in LOURDES
EUROPEAN ACTOR 2010
Ewan McGregor in THE GHOST WRITER
EUROPEAN SCREENWRITER 2010
Robert Harris & Roman Polanski for THE GHOST WRITER
CARLO DI PALMA EUROPEAN CINEMATOGRAPHER AWARD 2010
Giora Bejach for LEBANON
EUROPEAN EDITOR 2010
Luc Barnier & Marion Monnier for CARLOS
EUROPEAN PRODUCTION DESIGNER 2010
Albrecht Konrad for THE GHOST WRITER
EUROPEAN COMPOSER 2010
Alexandre Desplat for THE GHOST WRITER
EUROPEAN DISCOVERY 2010- Prix FIPRESCI
LEBANON, Israel/Germany/France
written & directed by Samuel Maoz
produced by Moshe Edery, Leon Edery, David Silber, Uri Sabag, Einat Bickel, Benjamina Mirnik & Illan Girard
EUROPEAN FILM ACADEMY DOCUMENTARY – Prix ARTE 2010
NOSTALGIA DE LA LUZ (Nostalgia for the Light), France/Germany/Chile
Directed by Patricio Guzmán
EUROPEAN FILM ACADEMY ANIMATED FEATURE FILM 2010
THE ILLUSIONIST by Sylvain Chomet
EUROPEAN FILM ACADEMY SHORT FILM 2010
HANOI – WARSZAWA (Hanoi – Warsaw), Poland
by Katarzyna Klimkiewicz
EUROPEAN CO-PRODUCTION AWARD
Zeynep Özbatur Atakan, producer
EUROPEAN FILM ACADEMY LIFETIME ACHIEVEMENT AWARD
Bruno Ganz, actor
EUROPEAN ACHIEVEMENT IN WORLD CINEMA 2010
Gabriel Yared, composer
PEOPLE”S CHOICE AWARD for Best European Film 2010
MR. NOBODY
written and directed by Jaco van Dormael
produced by Philippe Godeau
People’s choice for Mr. Nobody! Saw this at TIFF in 2009 and it is a very cool sci-fi film. Highly recommended if you can find it on video. Sarah Polley and Jared Leto star, it is about the last non genetically modified human looking back at his life and the multiple directions it could have gone. 5 stories told concurrently. Yes, all told at the same time.
ditto for Mr. Nobody. one of the best sci-fi in the past few years.
and i remember Lebanon didn’t get chosen as Israel’s submission in last or this year’s Oscar.