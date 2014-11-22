The Girls of ‘SNL’ present ‘Back Home Ballers’ for Thanksgiving

You liked “(Do It On My Own) Twin Bed.”

You loved “Dongs Around The World” (or somebody sure seemed to).

But how do you feel about “Back Home Baller”?

Joined by host Cameron Diaz, The Ladies of “SNL” — Kate, Cecily, Sasheer, Vanessa, Leslie and Lil' Baby Aidy — are heading home for Thanksgiving and they're gonna be living large.

It's a loving tribute to being treated like a queen when you return to the family abode for the holiday, including universal moments like the family trip to the movies, avoiding pushy questions from the neighbors and trying to remember ridiculously long Wifi passwords.

Oh and bowls, bowls, bowls.

We've all been there or are about to go there this week.

Check out “Back Home Baller”:

