‘The Good Wife’ gets Michael J. Fox to guest star

Senior Television Writer
08.20.10

“The Good Wife” was nominated for nine Emmys this season, and star Julianna Margulies is the odds-on favorite to take home the drama actress award on August 29. After so much trophy love, what can the legal drama do to add to its cache for season two? Easy: bring in five-time Emmy winner and Hollywood favorite Michael J. Fox.

Fox, the beloved star of “Family Ties,” “Spin City” and the “Back to the Future” films, will guest star in an upcoming season two episode as Simon Canning, described by CBS as “a schrewd and cynical litigator” who will face Margulies’ Alicia Florek in a class action suit.

Fox hasn’t acted much since he went public with his Parkinson’s disease diagnosis, and his roles (on “Scrubs,” “Boston Legal” and “Rescue Me”) have all in some way alluded to his physical changes. It sounds like this part will be no different, as the release explains,  “Canning is willing to use anything in court, including symptoms of his neurological condition, to create sympathy for his otherwise unsympathetic client: a giant pharmaceutical company.”

 “We”re absolutely thrilled that Michael has agreed to play this role,” said executive producers and show creators Robert and Michelle King.  “His intelligence as an actor, combined with his incredible comic timing will really bring this smart, cynical lawyer to life.”

TOPICS#The Good Wife#Michael J. Fox
