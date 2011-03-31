‘The Good Wife,’ ‘Men of a Certain Age,’ ‘Justified’ and ‘The Pacific’ 2011 Peabody Award winners

The 70th Annual Peabody Award winners were announced today by the University of Georgia Grady College of Journalism and Mass Communication and some of the recipients were quite unexpected. The broadcast honorees are as follows:

“Men of a Certain Age” (TNT)

“The Good Wife” (CBS)

“The Pacific” (HBO)

“Temple Grandin” (HBO)

“Justified” (FX)

“Degrassi” – “My Body Is a Cage” (CBC)

“Masterpiece/Mystery!” – “Sherlock: A Study in Pink” (PBS)

“American Masters” – “LennonNYC” (PBS)

“American Masters” – Elia Kazan: A Letter to Elia” (PBS)

“Great Performances” – “MacBeth” (PBS)

“Art21” – “Wiliam Kentridge: Anything is Possible” (PBS)

“Independent Lens” – “Reel Injun: On the Trail of the Hollywood Indian” (PBS)

International winners include:

“Report on a New Generation of Migrant Works in China” (Phoenix InfoNews Channel)

“Zimbabwe’s Forgotten Children (BBC Four)

Radio winners include:

“The Moth Radio Hour”

“Radiolab” (WNYC)

“Lucia’s Letter” (WGCU)

“The Promised Land with Majora Carter” (Public Radio, American Public Media)

“Trafficked” (Youth Radio)

“Covering Pakistan: War, Flood and Social Issues” (NPR)

“Behind the Bail Bond System” (NPR)

“Seeking Justice for Campus Rapes” (NPR)

In the News arena, winners include:

“Coverage of the Gulf Oil Spill” (CNN)

“Reality Check: Where Are the Jobs?” (WTHR)

“Who Killed Doc?” (KSTP)

“Bitter Lessons” (WFAA)

“The Lord Is Not On Trial Here Today” (WILL)

Documentary winners included:

“If God is Willing and Da Creek Don’t Rise” (HBO)

“Wonders of the Solar System with Brian Cox” (BBC)

“Magic and Bird: A Courtship of Rivals” (HBO)

“30 for 30” (ESPN)

“American Experience” – “My Lai” (PBS)

“P.O.V” – “The Most Dangerous Man in America: Daniel Ellsberg and the Pentagon Papers” (PBS)

“FRONTLINE” – “The Wounded Patrol” (PBS)

“For Neda” (HBO Films)

“12th and Delaware” (HBO Films)

“Burma VJ” (HBO Films)”

Additionally, C-SPAN’s new Video Library, a new free website with ever program the channel has broadcast since 1987, was honored for its contributions to history. The Washington Post’s multimedia web series “The Cost of War: Traumatic Brain Injury’ Coming Home a Different Person” also received a 2011 Peabody.

The 70th Peabody Awards will be handed out during a luncheon ceremony at the Waldorf Astoria in New York City on May 23.