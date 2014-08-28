‘The Good Wife’ recruits ‘Frasier’s’ David Hyde Pierce for his first TV role in more than a decade

“The Good Wife” recruits “Frasier”s” David Hyde Pierce for his TV role in more than a decade

Pierce will recur this season as a cable news legal commentator.

“Ray Donovan”s” creator is out

Ann Biderman is stepping down from her duties as showrunner for Season 3.

Tracy Morgan”s lawyer: “He's really having a tough time”

Morgan has been having trouble walking, forcing him to rely on a wheelchair, says his attorney, Benedict P. Morelli, who adds that it may be months before he can fully walk again.

GSN is casting for an “App Wars” reality show

The proposed show would have a team of programmers bring your app idea to life.

Patton Oswalt will play the mayor of Vince Gilligan”s “Battle Creek”

Oswalt will guest on the CBS series as Mayor Scooter Hardy.

Bill Maher pours gasoline over his head

Take the “Douse Yourself in Gasoline Challenge.”

It”s official: Bill Geddie is out at “The View,” replaced by Rachel Maddow”s producer

Bill Wolff, whom Maddow bid farewell to recently will take over as “The View”s” new boss.

President Obama will attend an MSNBC host”s wedding

MSNBC”s Alex Wagner is marrying Obama”s personal chef, Sam Kass.

Here are your Labor Day TV marathons

From “Animal Fight Night ” to “Top Gear.”

Jon Stewart talks about his “Daily Show” future and Stephen Colbert”s move to CBS

“I think there's been a beautiful arc to (‘The Colbert Report,”” he says. “But it was time” for Colbert to move on, he says. As for his own future, Stewart tells The Hollywood Reporter: “Uh, yeah. I mean, like anything else, you do it long enough, you will take it for granted, or there will be aspects of it that are grinding. I can't say that following the news cycle as closely as we do and trying to convert that into something either joyful or important to us doesn't have its fraught moments. But there will come a point where I'm sure …” He then trailed off. PLUS: Watch Stewart's “Rosewater” movie trailer.

Introducing the new “Amazing Race” stars

Here are pics of the Season 25 cast.

Britt Robertson is coming back to “Under the Dome”

She”ll reprise her role after dying in the season premiere.