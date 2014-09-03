“The Good Wife”s” new teaser introduces Florrick, Agos & Lockhart

Check out the promo for the season premiere, titled “The Line.” PLUS: “Good Wife” creators ink new deal, sell CBS on D.C. horror show “Brain Dead.”

Fox gets “Idol” alum Chris Daughtry to sing “Utopia”s” theme song

The Season 5 “Idol” finalist was approached by producers to come up with a theme song for the year-long Fox reality show. “I”ve never seen a show like this,” says Daughtry, who sings “This is Utopia / Let”s make a brand new start.”

CBS” “Thursday Night Football” will open each week with Jay-Z”s “Run This Town” featuring Rihanna

Don Cheadle will provide narration for the opening of the NFL”s new weeknight franchise.

Erica Durance”s Canadian hospital drama “Saving Hope” finds a new U.S. home

ION will air the series that was previously shown on NBC.

FYI renews “Tiny House Nation,” orders “Tiny House Hunting”

On “Tiny House Hunting,” cameras will follow realtors as they help aspiring tiny home owners.

Read an oral history of “Party of Five”s” first season

The Fox series kicked off 20 years ago this month, on Sept. 12, 1994.

Lea Michele may sing “Let it Go” from “Frozen” on “Glee”

According to one report, “Let it Go” is slated for the season premiere.

Check out “The Simpsons”: Then vs. Now

Compare how the characters look in Episode 1 vs. the most recent episode. PLUS: British man arrested for carrying Bart Simpson porn, and the “Family Guy”-“Simpsons” crossover gets EW cover treatment.

Ian Ziering guest-hosts tonight”s “TMZ”

The “Sharknado” star filled in for Harvey Levin.