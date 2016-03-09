‘The Greasy Strangler’: 5 things you should know about the year’s most disgusting movie

Today, news broke in Variety that a movie entitled The Greasy Strangler has been acquired by FilmRise, thereby revealing to unsuspecting internet denizens that a movie entitled The Greasy Strangler actually exists. So what in the hell is it? Here's a brief explainer.

1. The film “follows a man who runs a disco walking tour along with his browbeaten son. When an alluring woman comes to take the tour, it begins a competition between father and son for her attention. It also signals the appearance of an oily, slimy, inhuman maniac who stalks the streets at night and strangles the innocent – soon dubbed 'the Greasy Strangler.'”

Got all that? Here's a picture of the happy, turtleneck-lovin' family:

2. It is allegedly one of the most nauseating, shocking films in recent memory.

Following its debut at this year's Sundance Film Festival, critics described it thusly: “a brutal, stomach-churning cinematic endurance test” (HeyUGuys); “as disgusting, deviant, and defiant as its title character” (The Playlist); and “a welcome oasis of filth, depravity and shock” (the Guardian). So, have fun with this!

3. It's the feature directorial debut of Jim Hoskin, who previously helmed the ABCs of Death 2 segment “G is for Grandad.”

4. Elijah Woood is a producer on the film through his genre label SpectreVision (started with Daniel Noah and Josh C. Waller).

SpectreVision was also behind such indie genre flicks as Ana Lily Amirpour's Iranian vampire Western A Girl Walks Home Alone at Night and the elementary school-set horror-comedy Cooties.

5. It's slated to hit theaters in the fall.

Just in time for the holidays/awards season consideration! (LOLZ.)