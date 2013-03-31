‘The Great Gatsby’: Leonardo DiCaprio and Carey Mulligan dazzle in new character posters

#Tobey MaGuire
03.31.13 5 years ago

Leonardo DiCaprio, Carey Mulligan, Tobey Maguire, Isla Fisher, Joel Edgerton and Elizabeth Debicki are ready for their closeup, Mr. Luhrmann.

The six main cast members in Baz Luhrmann’s “The Great Gatsby” are the epitome of elegance in a series of brand-new character posters, each put out by Warner Bros. in anticipation of the F. Scott Fitzgerald adaptation’s May 10 release (it’s also slated to open this year’s Cannes Film Festival). Check them all out in the gallery below and let us know what you think.

[All posters courtesy of The Lebanese Cinema Movie Guide]

Around The Web

TOPICS#Tobey MaGuire
TAGSCarey MulliganElizabeth Debickiisla fisherJOEL EDGERTONTHE GREAT GATSBYThe Great Gatsby posterTOBEY MAGUIRE

Listen To This

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 3 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.23.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP