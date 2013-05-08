‘The Hangover Part III’ moves up to May 23

#Bradley Cooper #Zach Galifianakis
05.08.13 5 years ago

The “Hangover Part III” crew are starting the party one day earlier than expected. 

Warner Bros. is moving up the release of the buzzed-about “The Hangover Part III” by one day to Thursday, May 23, with late shows unspooling the Wednesday night before. By opening a day earlier, the comedy threequel will get a jump on the Memorial Day weekend, traditionally a box office bonanza.

The move gives the comedy a one-day advantage over Universal”s “Fast And Furious 6” and Fox”s animated family film “Epic,” both opening over the three-day weekend.

“Star Trek Into Darkness” was recently moved up one day as well, in order to capitalize on the buzz bing created by all-outs of its IMAX prevue showings. 

“Hangover III” reunites director Todd Philips with stars Zach Galifianakis, Bradley Cooper, Ed Helms, Ken Jeong, Heather Graham, and adds newcomers John Goodman and Melissa McCarthy.  

It’s promised to be “the end” of the lucrative franchise. Together, the first two films grossed over $1 billion worldwide, and “Part III” is expected to carry on that tradition. 
 

Around The Web

TOPICS#Bradley Cooper#Zach Galifianakis
TAGSBRADLEY COOPERED HELMSken jeongTHE HANGOVER PART IIITodd PhilipsZach Galifianakis

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 3 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 7 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 2 weeks ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP