‘The Hangover Part III’ moves up to May 23

The “Hangover Part III” crew are starting the party one day earlier than expected.

Warner Bros. is moving up the release of the buzzed-about “The Hangover Part III” by one day to Thursday, May 23, with late shows unspooling the Wednesday night before. By opening a day earlier, the comedy threequel will get a jump on the Memorial Day weekend, traditionally a box office bonanza.

The move gives the comedy a one-day advantage over Universal”s “Fast And Furious 6” and Fox”s animated family film “Epic,” both opening over the three-day weekend.

“Star Trek Into Darkness” was recently moved up one day as well, in order to capitalize on the buzz bing created by all-outs of its IMAX prevue showings.

“Hangover III” reunites director Todd Philips with stars Zach Galifianakis, Bradley Cooper, Ed Helms, Ken Jeong, Heather Graham, and adds newcomers John Goodman and Melissa McCarthy.

It’s promised to be “the end” of the lucrative franchise. Together, the first two films grossed over $1 billion worldwide, and “Part III” is expected to carry on that tradition.

