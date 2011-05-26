Box Office: ‘The Hangover, Pt. II’ parties to a $10.4 million Midnight debut

05.26.11 7 years ago

The Wolfpack is back and America is ready to party.  “The Hangover, Pt. II” debuted to an impressive $10.4 million from midnight shows this morning.  The original “Hangover” only found $1 million from similar screenings in 2009.

This handily surpasses “Paranormal Activity 2’s” $6.3 million last fall, a recent benchmark for R-rated films.  More startling is that “The Hangover, Pt. II” more than doubled the takes of “Fast Five” ($3.8 million), “Thor” ($3.3 million) and “Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides” ($4.7 million) and two of those three films had inflated 3D ticket prices.

Even with mixed reviews, “The Hangover, Pt. II” should find between $115-120 million over the five-day weekend.  The largest 5-day R-rated opening was “The Matrix Reloaded” which found $139.3 million a little over eight years ago.  Depending on word of mouth, however, “Hangover” could challenge “The Passion of the Christ’s” $125.1 million gross from 2004.

“Kung Fu Panda 2” is also debuting today and is expected to take in anywhere from $70-75 million domestically over the long weekend.

Look for continuous box office updates all holiday weekend on HitFix.

Around The Web

TAGSbox officeHANGOVER 2Hangover Pt IITHE HANGOVER 2

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 2 days ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 6 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP