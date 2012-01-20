‘The Help,’ ‘Pariah’ lead NAACP Image Award nominees

With all due respect, I’ve never really known what to make of the NAACP Image Awards. On the one hand, the concept of an awards ceremony ostensibly devoted to black (or black-themed) cinema seems dated and self-demeaning. On the other, they succeed in drawing attention to the industry’s neglect of non-white stories and artists — just not in ways they necessarily realize.
Let us imagine, then, that Brett Ratner’s synthetically enjoyable but arguably racist “Tower Heist” — a film that makes a plot point of the notion that black people are more expert in criminal activity than white people — is actually nominated for Best Picture as a kind of ironic protest, an indication of just what limited choices Hollywood has to offer the black community. Admittedly, it’d be more effective as a this-is-all-we-have gesture if it weren’t nominated at the expense of, say, Steve James’s “The Interrupters” (mysteriously absent from even the documentary category), a film that revolves around positive, richly rounded black individuals, even if they aren’t played by actors.
Failing that, could we at least acknowledge that Gabourey Sidibe is a hell of a lot funnier in “Tower Heist” than Eddie Murphy? No? Moving on.
Inevitably, the nominee list is led by likely Best Picture Oscar contender “The Help,” with six nominations — which will annoy as many people who find the film regressively condescending and, well, whitewashed as it satisfies those who are simply pleased that a film driven largely by African American women found its way to $170 million. Both camps have a point. (Three of those women, meanwhile, are nominated in the acting races, with Emma Stone and Bryce Dallas Howard joining them — though Jessica Chastain, who so handily outacted most of the ensemble, is weirdly left off the list.)
The yin to the Disney film’s yang, of course, is “Pariah,” a tough, textured independent drama about a teenage lesbian that represents a hugely promising debut from African American writer-director Dee Rees, and received five nominations: if the NAACP voters are really committed to promoting black art and artists, this would be the smarter option. (Coincidentally enough, a Guardian columnist made much the same point the other day.) In any event, following Meryl Streep’s thoughtful shout-out to breakthrough star Adepero Oduye in her Golden Globe acceptance speech last week, it’s a good week for this rough diamond of a film.
The full list of nominees:
Best Picture
“The First Grader”
“The Help”
“Jumping the Broom”
“Pariah”
“Tower Heist”
Best Actor
Laz Alonso, “Jumping the Broom”
Vin Diesel, “Fast Five”
Laurence Fishburne, “Contagion”
Oliver Litondo, “The First Grader”
Eddie Murphy, “Tower Heist”
Best Actress
Viola Davis, “The Help”
Adepero Oduye, “Pariah”
Paula Patton, “Jumping the Broom”
Zoe Saldana, “Colombiana”
Emma Stone, “The Help”
Best Supporting Actor
Don Cheadle, “The Guard”
Mike Epps, “Jumping the Broom”
Anthony Mackie, “The Adjustment Bureau”
Charles Parnell, “Pariah”
Jeffrey Wright, “The Ides of March”
Best Supporting Actress
Bryce Dallas Howard, “The Help”
Maya Rudolph, “Bridesmaids”
Octavia Spencer, “The Help”
Cicely Tyson, “The Help”
Kim Wayans, “Pariah”
Best Independent Film
“The First Grader”
“I Will Follow”
“Kinyarwanda”
“MOOZ-lum”
“Pariah”
Best Foreign Film
“Attack the Block”
“In the Land of Blood and Honey”
“Le Havre”
“Life, Above All”
“A Separation”
Best Documentary
“Beat, Rhymes and Life: The Travels of A Tribe Called Quest”
“Being Elmo: A Puppeteer’s Journey”
“The Rescuers”
“Sing Your Song”
“Thunder Soul”
The Help will win. The NAACP is really no different than non-minority awards bodies — the go for the easy lay everytime out. When How Stella Got Her Groove Back won — author Terry Mcmillan shared at the beginning of her acceptance speech that she liked Beloved.
When I think of Jeffrey Wright’s screen performances last year, it’s in this order:
1) Extremely Loud and Incredibly Close
2) Source Code
3) The Ides of March
Just one point of clarification, the NAACP does not just honor “black” film, they celebrate all films of color…not just black films. Well, allegedly.
Point taken. Apologies.
I find it funny how this group nominated Le Havre and AMPAS couldn’t even shortlist it.
And the best actor nomination for Vin Diesel has to be the mosr random in any awards show this year
Why is that random? “Le Havre” is very much about race issues so I can see why it would particularly appeal to this group. The Academy are a completely different group and maybe they just didn’t like it?
As a person of color, a minority if there ever was one in these neck of the woods, I find the annual NAACP film nominations to be completely ridiculous.
Denzel Washington (a great actor mind you) won Best Actor last year for Book of Eli. Justin Timberlake was nominated for Supporting Actor in The Social Network, I guess he qualified because of his dance movies.
*dance moves. :)
Lol I thought Timberlake was pretty good in TSN but I get your point.
I’m white, and I’m glad the awards exist. I do wish they were better about selecting their nominees. I’m stunned Pariah crossed their radar. Some of their nominations seem an attempt to grab viewers or to get stars to show up, which I think is unfortunate. I know the problem of minorities in film is ongoing, but you can’t tell me they couldn’t have selected a more worthy nominee than Timberlake. Didn’t they nominate Justin Bieber for a music award? That sort of seems to defeat the whole purpose of the awards.
um..Guy…that picture is not Pernell Walker….it’s Adepero Aduye.