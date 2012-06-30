‘The Hobbit’ and ‘Iron Man 3’ lead Comic-Con’s Saturday schedule

Superheroes, pint-sized adventurers, giant monsters and 19th century bounty hunters — Day three of the upcoming San Diego Comic-Con has it all.

The Saturday schedule has been released and it’s loaded with big movie titles, including “The Hobbit,” “Iron Man 3,” “Man of Steel,” Quentin Tarantino’s “Django Unchained” and more.

Although most of the panels’ guests are TBA, we have a feeling that fans will get to see stars such as Robert Downey Jr., Jamie Foxx, Henry Cavill and “The Hobbit” gang. Those that are confirmed include Tarantino, Jake Gyllenhaal, Michael Peña, Kit Harington and Marvel movie mastermind Kevin Feige.

Comic-Con also revealed this year’s film panels for Saturday which include “Glee,” “True Blood,” “Vampire Diaries” and more.



The schedule for Sunday is expected to be announced tomorrow.

Here are the film panel highlights for Saturday:

“Django Unchained”

11:30-12:30

Hall H

Who: Quentin Tarantino and others TBA

The Lowdown: One of the most anticipated panels at the Con will be home to Tarantino’s upcoming western starring Jamie Foxx, Leonardo DiCaprio, Christoph Waltz, Samuel L. Jackson and more. Fans will get to see exclusive new footage from the film and be part of a special discussion with the director (“Pulp Fiction,” “Kill Bill”) and cast members to be announced. Fingers crossed for Jonah Hill.

Open Road Films: “End of Watch” and “Silent Hill: Revelations 3D”

12:45-1:45

Hall H

“End of Watch”

Who: Jake Gyllenhaal, Michael Peña and writer/director David Ayer

The Lowdown: Ayer, the writer of “Training Day” and the director of “Street Kings,” is back on the mean streets of L.A. for this upcoming film. Get an exclusive early look at the action which stars Gyllenhaal and Peña as police officers patrolling the city’s most dangerous neighborhoods. Or just watch “Training Day” again.

“Silent Hill: Revelations 3D”

Who: Adelaide Clemens, Kit Harington, director Michael J. Bassett and producer Samuel Hadida.

The Lowdown: The latest horror pic based on the Konami video game series, fans will witness the world premiere of 3D footage from the sequel. Harington is one of the stars of HBO’s “Game of Thrones.”

Warner Bros. Pictures and Legendary Pictures: “Pacific Rim,” “Man of Steel” and “The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey”

2:30-5:00

Hall H



“Pacific Rim”

Who: TBA

The Lowdown: Guillermo del Toro’s Kaiju showdown is stomping on San Diego. Charlie Hunnam, Rinko Kikuchi, Idris Elba, Ron Perlman, and Charlie Day pit giant robots against giant monsters invading from the sea in order to save the day. They haven’t announced what the panel will consist of, but del Toro is unveiling any footage you won’t want to miss it.

“Man of Steel”

Who: TBA

The Lowdown: It’s somewhat of a surprise that Zack Snyder’s 2013 Superman reboot is on the schedule, although there are no details about what to expect (will we finally see some footage?). Stars Henry Cavill, Amy Adams, Michael Shannon, Russell Crowe and Laurence Fishburne star.



“The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey”

Who: TBA

The Lowdown: Peter Jackson is bringing Middle-earth back to the Con with the first of two films based on Tolkien’s novel. The “LOTR” panels were always jam-packed with nerdy goodness, so expect more of the same this time around. Some of these stars will hopefully make the journey: Martin Freeman, Ian McKellen, Richard Armitage, Cate Blanchett, Hugo Weaving, Ian Holm, Christopher Lee, Hugo Weaving, Elijah Wood, Orlando Bloom, Evangeline Lily, and Andy Serkis.

“Iron Man 3”

6:00-7:00

Hall H

Who: Producer Kevin Feige and special guests

The Lowdown: Comic-Con helped launch the first “Iron Man” all those years ago, and will no doubt be just as welcoming to new director Shane Black’s vision. Feige will discuss Marvel’s post-“Avengers” movie universe, and star Robert Downey Jr. is bound to make a “surprise” appearance.

