‘The Hobbit: Battle of the Five Armies’ posters were begging to be turned into fanfic

If you were lucky enough to score a seat at “The Hobbit: Battle of the Five Armies” panel at SDCC this year, you were treated to a wrap around poster featuring key scenes from the film. Now that tapestry has been released for the rest of us!

While staring at the sequence of dramatic events cascading from one to another, I couldn't help but notice something. These posters seem to be taunting me. Me and everyone else who ever wrote “The Hobbit” fan fiction. From the implicit reveal that Gandalf and Galadriel have been more than just friends – just look at the shock on Elrond's face – to the pain of Legolas letting go of his childhood crush, it is a buffet of non-canon relationships. The flash fiction practically writes itself!

In fact, whoops! Where did this come from? When did I write up snippets for each of these posters? DON'T JUDGE ME.