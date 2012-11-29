‘The Hobbit’ stars Gollum, Gandalf and Thorin get classy for new IMAX posters

Fans who attend IMAX midnight shows of Peter Jackson’s highly-anticipated “The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey” are in for a treat.

They’ll be able to get their hands on an exclusive collector”s series of four character prints, featuring Gandalf (Ian McKellen), Thorin Oakenshield (Richard Armitage), Gollum (Andy Serkis) and, of course, Bilbo Baggins (Martin Freeman) rendered in classy sketches. Their names are given only in Elvish, making these posters for hardcore fans only.

First is newcomer Armitage as the most handsome dwarf in Middle Earth:

Everyone’s favorite greedy former Hobbit, Gollum, is returning to cause more trouble for the Baggins family:

See Bilbo and Gandalf on the next page.



McKellen returns as the mighty wizard Gandalf the Grey, who takes Bilbo on his unexpected journey. McKellen was nominated for an Oscar for “Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring.”

Finally, Mr. Baggins:

Find a list of participating IMAX theatres here.

Which poster is your favorite?

“The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey,” the first in a trilogy of films adapted from J.R.R. Tolkien’s “The Hobbit,” opens December 14.