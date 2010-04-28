‘The Hobbit,’ third ‘Batman’ and new ‘Superman’ will be in IMAX

Shareholders in the IMAX corporation should breathe easier regarding their longtime investment in the large screen theater company. Today, IMAX announced a 20 picture deal with Warner Bros. that includes highly anticipated titles such as both “Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows” films, Alfonso Cauron’s “Gravity,” the new “Mad Max” – “Fury Road,” “The Hobbit,” “Happy Feet 2,” a third “Batman” and the currently in development “Superman” reboot.

While it was publicly revealed Christopher Nolan is spearheading a new “Superman,” it’s intriguing that Warner Bros. feels confident enough that it will actually occur to let it be mentioned publicly in this IMAX release. That should make many fans of the Man of Steel tingle with excitement.

What was not revealed in the release was whether any of the filmmakers will use IMAX cameras for the IMAX versions of their films. Nolan famously did for “The Dark Knight,” but its unclear what effect the convergence to 3-D cameras will do to that production option.

The remaining Warner Bros. and IMAX releases for 2010 include “Legends of the Guardian: The Owls of Ga’Hoole 3D” on Sept. 24 and “Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 1” on Nov. 19.