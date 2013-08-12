Watch: New ‘Hunger Games: Catching Fire’ international trailer brings the intensity

#Jennifer Lawrence
and 08.12.13 5 years ago

(CBR)  For most people, surviving your futuristic society”s government-sanctioned teenage-murder tournament would be the craziest thing you do. Then again, you”re not Katniss Everdeen, star of Suzanne Collins” bestselling sci-fi novels. As you can see from this new international trailer for Lionsgate”s adaptation of “The Hunger Games: Catching Fire”, Katniss will be keeping pretty busy dealing with a budding revolution as well as her involvement in the 75th-anniversary Hunger Games, which pit her against other fellow survivors from years past.

The trailer features some of the same footage from the first clip, but also features a look at the previous winners who we first saw in a series of posters revealed around Comic-Con International.

Directed by Francis Lawrence, “The Hunger Games: Catching Fire” stars Jennifer Lawrence, Josh Hutcherson, Liam Hemsworth, Donald Sutherland, Philip Seymour Hoffman, Elizabeth Banks and plenty of others. The film opens Nov. 22.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Jennifer Lawrence
TAGSCATCHING FIRECatching Fire trailerEffie TrinketELIZABETH BANKSJENNIFER LAWRENCEJOSH HUTCHERSONkatniss everdeenPeeta Mellarkthe hunger gamesThe Hunger Games Catching Fire trailerThe Hunger Games: Catching Fire

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 1 day ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP