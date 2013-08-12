Watch: New ‘Hunger Games: Catching Fire’ international trailer brings the intensity

(CBR) For most people, surviving your futuristic society”s government-sanctioned teenage-murder tournament would be the craziest thing you do. Then again, you”re not Katniss Everdeen, star of Suzanne Collins” bestselling sci-fi novels. As you can see from this new international trailer for Lionsgate”s adaptation of “The Hunger Games: Catching Fire”, Katniss will be keeping pretty busy dealing with a budding revolution as well as her involvement in the 75th-anniversary Hunger Games, which pit her against other fellow survivors from years past.

The trailer features some of the same footage from the first clip, but also features a look at the previous winners who we first saw in a series of posters revealed around Comic-Con International.

Directed by Francis Lawrence, “The Hunger Games: Catching Fire” stars Jennifer Lawrence, Josh Hutcherson, Liam Hemsworth, Donald Sutherland, Philip Seymour Hoffman, Elizabeth Banks and plenty of others. The film opens Nov. 22.