‘The Hunger Games: Mockingjay’ finds its Cressida

With “Catching Fire” hitting theaters in just a few months, the last two films of “The Hunger Games” franchise have added another key player.
“Game of Thrones” star Natalie Dormer will join “Mockingjay Parts 1 & 2” as Cressida.
Lionsgate made the announcement earlier today via Twitter.
Based on the third and final book of Suzanne Collins’ bestselling YA series, the two-part “The Hunger Games: Mockingjay” finds Katniss Everdeen (Jennifer Lawrence) leading the diverse districts of Panem in a rebellion against the Capitol. Cressida is a resident of the Capitol who who decides to join the growing revolution.
Like “Catching Fire,” Francis Lawrence (“I Am Legend”) is directing both parts of “Mockingjay”. Danny Strong (“The Butler”) wrote the screenplay.
The “Mockingjay” films will also feature the return of Josh Hutcherson, Liam Hemsworth, and Woody Harrelson.
Dormer currently stars as Margaery Tyrell on HBO”s “Game of Thrones,” and will be seen in Ron Howard”s “Rush” this fall alongside Chris Hemsworth, and Ridley Scott”s all-star “The Counselor” in October.
“The Hunger Games: Mockingjay, Part 1” will be released November 21, 2014, with Part 2 following on November 20, 2015.
Good choice
Natalie Dormer as Cressida. She had actually been on lists as a fan favorite for Tigris. I wonder which other fan faves will be cast… There are some polls here: [mockingjaycast.wordpress.com]
Natalie Dormer is a fantastic actress who is not only beautiful but has charisma, grace & a great on screen presence. I think she will be a great addition to the cast,I just wish that they had given her a different part do that she would have had more screen time. Casting on the first film was spot on but so far I’m not too thrilled with some of the casting for Catching Fire. I think she would have made a much better Johanna Mason than Jena Molone. It’s not that I don’t like her I just don’t like her for this role. I hope they cast much better for the last two installations….. especially Alma Coin, I would like to see a woman to match both Snows character but Donald Sutherland himself… my picks would be Sigourney Weaver or Lena Heady who have both already proven themselves capable of being a stern, harsh leaders or at the end of my choices Susan Sarandon.