‘The Hunger Games: Mockingjay’ finds its Cressida

With “Catching Fire” hitting theaters in just a few months, the last two films of “The Hunger Games” franchise have added another key player.

“Game of Thrones” star Natalie Dormer will join “Mockingjay Parts 1 & 2” as Cressida.

Lionsgate made the announcement earlier today via Twitter.

Based on the third and final book of Suzanne Collins’ bestselling YA series, the two-part “The Hunger Games: Mockingjay” finds Katniss Everdeen (Jennifer Lawrence) leading the diverse districts of Panem in a rebellion against the Capitol. Cressida is a resident of the Capitol who who decides to join the growing revolution.



Like “Catching Fire,” Francis Lawrence (“I Am Legend”) is directing both parts of “Mockingjay”. Danny Strong (“The Butler”) wrote the screenplay. The “Mockingjay” films will also feature the return of Josh Hutcherson, Liam Hemsworth, and Woody Harrelson. Dormer currently stars as Margaery Tyrell on HBO”s “Game of Thrones,” and will be seen in Ron Howard”s “Rush” this fall alongside Chris Hemsworth, and Ridley Scott”s all-star “The Counselor” in October.

“The Hunger Games: Mockingjay, Part 1” will be released November 21, 2014, with Part 2 following on November 20, 2015.