‘The Hunger Games: Mockingjay’ is on fire with motion poster, first new images

The first half of “The Hunger Games: Mockingjay” will fly into theaters this November, and a brand new motion poster promises plenty of heat for Katniss (Jennifer Lawrence).
A new website unleashed the fiery poster today. It features Katniss' Mockingjay pin being transformed into a fiery inferno emblazoned with the tagline, “Fire burns brighter in the darkness”
The poster on fire:
The website also includes new stills from the film, including a first look at Julianne Moore's President Coin character, some behind-the-scenes pics and a peek at the script (by “The Butler” writer Danny Strong).
The two-part finale features newcomers Moore, Michelle Forbes and Natalie Dormer (“Game of Thrones”), plus returning players Josh Hutcherson, Liam Hemsworth, Woody Harrelson, Donald Sutherland, Jena Malone, Elizabeth Banks and, in his final performance, Philip Seymour Hoffman.
“The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part 1” opens November 21, with “Part 2” following November 20.
Um, I don’t think they have enough bandwidth in District Twelve to load that motion poster thingee in their browsers…
It’ll be interesting to see if they alter the plot some. I came out of the book Mockingjay virtually despising Katniss. She became an awful person.
If they alter it, it won’t complement the first 2 movies, the reason Katniss personality changed in Mockingjay is because of the hardship she’d been through with being in 2 Hunger Games, Peeta being hijacked, and Snow threatening her.