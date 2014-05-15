‘The Hunger Games: Mockingjay’ is on fire with motion poster, first new images

The first half of “The Hunger Games: Mockingjay” will fly into theaters this November, and a brand new motion poster promises plenty of heat for Katniss (Jennifer Lawrence).

A new website unleashed the fiery poster today. It features Katniss' Mockingjay pin being transformed into a fiery inferno emblazoned with the tagline, “Fire burns brighter in the darkness”

The poster on fire:

The website also includes new stills from the film, including a first look at Julianne Moore's President Coin character, some behind-the-scenes pics and a peek at the script (by “The Butler” writer Danny Strong).

The two-part finale features newcomers Moore, Michelle Forbes and Natalie Dormer (“Game of Thrones”), plus returning players Josh Hutcherson, Liam Hemsworth, Woody Harrelson, Donald Sutherland, Jena Malone, Elizabeth Banks and, in his final performance, Philip Seymour Hoffman.

“The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part 1” opens November 21, with “Part 2” following November 20.