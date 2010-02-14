‘The Hurt Locker’ beats ‘Avatar’ at the ACE Eddie Awards for editing

The accolades keep coming for “The Hurt Locker” from the industry’s creative guilds. The thriller has won the Producer’s Guild best feature award, the Director’s Guild best director award, it received one of three production design awards from the Art Directors Guild on Saturday night and now, the editor’s have weigned in with their annual honors.

The ACE Eddies found “Locker” defeating “Avatar,” “District 9,” “Star Trek” and “Up in the Air” for best dramatic feature. “The Hangover” won the comedy or musical statue, “Up” took the animation category and “The Cove” prevailed for documentary.

While the Eddie winners isn’t always an indicator for the Best Picture Oscar, it has predicted the big prize two out of the past three years after awarding “The Departed” and “Slumdog Millionaire.” Should the billion dollar grossing “Avatar” be worried about its Academy Award chances? Considering it only has the Golden Globe Award for Best Picture – Drama to its credit, it might.

Among the television recepients, “30 Rock,” “Dexter,” “Breaking Bad,” “Grey Gardens” and “The Deadliest Catch” all celebrated as winners in their individual categories.

A complete list of this year’s ACE Eddie winners are below.

BEST EDITED FEATURE FILM (DRAMATIC):

“The Hurt Locker”

Bob Murawski & Chris Innis

BEST EDITED FEATURE FILM (COMEDY OR MUSICAL):

“The Hangover”

Debra Neil-Fisher, A.C.E.

BEST EDITED ANIMATED FEATURE FILM

“Up”

Kevin Nolting

BEST EDITED DOCUMENTARY

“The Cove”

Geoffrey Richman

BEST EDITED HALF-HOUR SERIES FOR TELEVISION

30 Rock: “Apollo Apollo”

Ken Eluto, A.C.E.

BEST EDITED ONE-HOUR SERIES FOR COMMERCIAL TELEVISION

Breaking Bad: “ABQ”

Lynne Willingham, A.C.E.

BEST EDITED ONE-HOUR SERIES FOR NON-COMMERCIAL TELEVISION

Dexter: “Remains to be Seen”

Louis Cioffi

BEST EDITED MINISERIES OR MOTION PICTURE FOR TELEVISION

Grey Gardens

Alan Heim, A.C.E. & Lee Percy, A.C.E.

BEST EDITED REALITY SERIES

The Deadliest Catch: “Stay Focused or Die”

Kelly Coskran & Josh Earl

STUDENT EDITING COMPETITION

Andrew Hellesen, Chapman University

TECHNICAL EXCELLENCE AWARD

Avid

