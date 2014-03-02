Round-Up: The Internet Reacts To Leonardo DiCaprio’s Best Actor Oscar Snub

03.03.14

The Internet really, really wanted Leonardo DiCaprio to win the 2014 Oscar for Best Actor and they aren't taking defeat well. While Twitter was alight with hundreds of responses, we've collected ten of the best reactions to the Academy shutting out DiCaprio once more.

 

#1 – He didn't realize this scene was prophetic.

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

#2 – And this is PROBABLY prophetic. Get it together Academy!

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

#3 – How things would play out in an alternate universe.

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

#4 – At least we're all in the same boat with Leo?

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

#5 – Some consider starting their own Hunger Games.

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

#6 – A slam book remembrance for 90s kids.

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

#7 – This is a face Leo is all too familiar with making.

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

#8 – A VERY GOOD QUESTION.

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

#9 – But Leo knows patience is a virtue.

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

#10 – But some fans rallied for next year with a fool proof strategy.

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

