Round-Up: The Internet Reacts To Leonardo DiCaprio’s Best Actor Oscar Snub

The Internet really, really wanted Leonardo DiCaprio to win the 2014 Oscar for Best Actor and they aren't taking defeat well. While Twitter was alight with hundreds of responses, we've collected ten of the best reactions to the Academy shutting out DiCaprio once more.

#1 – He didn't realize this scene was prophetic.

How Leonardo DiCaprio feels right now pic.twitter.com/kbGjQZusS0 – This isn't Fizz (@HeyItsFizz) March 3, 2014

#2 – And this is PROBABLY prophetic. Get it together Academy!

Leonardo Dicaprio gonna die without a Oscar, and a actor gonna portray him in a Biopic and win a Oscar for it smh – Nature (@DeionGottaSTFU) March 3, 2014

#3 – How things would play out in an alternate universe.

“The nominees are: Leonardo DiCaprio Leonardo DiCaprio Leonardo DiCaprio Leonardo DiCaprio Leonardo DiCaprio And the winner is: Gravity”… – Vijay Ramesh (@TheVijayRamesh) March 3, 2014

#4 – At least we're all in the same boat with Leo?

rt if you won just as many Oscars as Leonardo DiCaprio tonight – Bad Advice Dog (@BadAdviceDog) March 3, 2014

#5 – Some consider starting their own Hunger Games.

Not leaving my couch until Leonardo DiCaprio wins an Oscar. Me … #Oscars2014 pic.twitter.com/I1OgkGKYyG – Clinton F. Barton (@_ClintBarton_) March 3, 2014

#6 – A slam book remembrance for 90s kids.

leonardo dicaprio didn't win the oscar again pic.twitter.com/LkVC2N87YN – forameus (@blissfulfiction) March 3, 2014

#7 – This is a face Leo is all too familiar with making.

#8 – A VERY GOOD QUESTION.

Who is oscar and why does he hate leonardo dicaprio so much – Bands That Saved Me (@BandsThatSave) March 3, 2014

#9 – But Leo knows patience is a virtue.

Leonardo DiCaprio waiting for his Oscar like pic.twitter.com/N1bh1Itq7O – Gio Mars (@GioMars_) March 3, 2014

#10 – But some fans rallied for next year with a fool proof strategy.

If I were Leonardo DiCaprio, I would just sing in a Disney movie. That'd guarantee him an Oscar. #strategy – Wowcrendor (@wowcrendor) March 3, 2014

