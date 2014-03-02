Round-Up: The Internet Reacts To Leonardo DiCaprio’s Best Actor Oscar Snub

The Internet really, really wanted Leonardo DiCaprio to win the 2014 Oscar for Best Actor and they aren't taking defeat well. While Twitter was alight with hundreds of responses, we've collected ten of the best reactions to the Academy shutting out DiCaprio once more.
#1 – He didn't realize this scene was prophetic.
How Leonardo DiCaprio feels right now pic.twitter.com/kbGjQZusS0
– This isn't Fizz (@HeyItsFizz) March 3, 2014
//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js
#2 – And this is PROBABLY prophetic. Get it together Academy!
Leonardo Dicaprio gonna die without a Oscar, and a actor gonna portray him in a Biopic and win a Oscar for it smh
– Nature (@DeionGottaSTFU) March 3, 2014
//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js
#3 – How things would play out in an alternate universe.
“The nominees are: Leonardo DiCaprio Leonardo DiCaprio Leonardo DiCaprio Leonardo DiCaprio Leonardo DiCaprio And the winner is: Gravity”…
– Vijay Ramesh (@TheVijayRamesh) March 3, 2014
//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js
#4 – At least we're all in the same boat with Leo?
rt if you won just as many Oscars as Leonardo DiCaprio tonight
– Bad Advice Dog (@BadAdviceDog) March 3, 2014
//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js
#5 – Some consider starting their own Hunger Games.
Not leaving my couch until Leonardo DiCaprio wins an Oscar. Me … #Oscars2014 pic.twitter.com/I1OgkGKYyG
– Clinton F. Barton (@_ClintBarton_) March 3, 2014
//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js
#6 – A slam book remembrance for 90s kids.
leonardo dicaprio didn't win the oscar again pic.twitter.com/LkVC2N87YN
– forameus (@blissfulfiction) March 3, 2014
//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js
#7 – This is a face Leo is all too familiar with making.
Leonardo DiCaprio still Oscar-less pic.twitter.com/WWvLYy5ydi
– (@teala) March 3, 2014
//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js
#8 – A VERY GOOD QUESTION.
Who is oscar and why does he hate leonardo dicaprio so much
– Bands That Saved Me (@BandsThatSave) March 3, 2014
//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js
#9 – But Leo knows patience is a virtue.
Leonardo DiCaprio waiting for his Oscar like pic.twitter.com/N1bh1Itq7O
– Gio Mars (@GioMars_) March 3, 2014
//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js
#10 – But some fans rallied for next year with a fool proof strategy.
If I were Leonardo DiCaprio, I would just sing in a Disney movie. That'd guarantee him an Oscar. #strategy
– Wowcrendor (@wowcrendor) March 3, 2014
Leonardo DiCaprio is a good actor, but the golden guy went to the right man. The McConaissance continues. And congrads to Alfonso Cuaron. I was rooting for him too.
Leo’s been giving boring ass movie star performances since the Man in the Iron Mask (The Departed excepted). He has yet to equal any of the work he did before he got famous. He didn’t even deserve that nomination.
He’s a dynamic actor and he really sinks into the characters that he portrays. Your comment tells me that you know nothing about acting and talent. If you really think that he did not deserve to be nominated, then you are questioning the credibility of the academy and therefore stating that Matthew did not deserve to be nominated or to win.
Oh and his role as Jordan Belfort was by far his best and far from boring. He captured the viewer and completely engulfed himself in the character. He delivered an oscar worthy performance indeed.
Ummm have you seen The Wolf of Wall Street? You thought that was a boring ass movie star performance? The guy has definitely been bland a few times and looked desperate for an Oscar a few more, but nothing about his performances in Wolf or Django were boring.
Trolling I hope? My God I’m no Leo fan but he pretty much blew me away as Jordan Belfort, the hedonistic, narcissistic, drug abusing, criminal Wolf of Wall Street. He was unpredictable, cunning, and remorseless. An astounding performance. Not to mention the movie did not feel like 3 hours. I never even pulled out my phone to check the time. An Oscar nomination was inevitable. His competition was stiff with M.M. and Chiwetel Ejiofor so the no-win is not surprising.
Yes – I know about acting. And no I’m not trollling. It’s not trolling to have a different opinion and to express it passionately, contrary to popular opinion.
I saw the film. I thought it glib and two-dimensional. I thought the performances were as well. I’m fine with you disagreeing. But I’m quite confident what Leo did in that film holds not a candle to what he did in Marvin’s Room, or The Basketball Diaries, or Total Eclipse.
I get that prestige colors our perceptions, but just because we’re told a movie is Oscar bait and the best (or one of the best) doesn’t mean that it is. The Wolf of Wall Street is a slight, showy film with no soul. Enjoyable perhaps, but empty.
Yes TIGGER500…what you know about acting is impressive….because you give an outstanding performance as a total DOUCHEBAG. DiCaprio has given more great performances than any other living actor.
Roger Ebert is right, though that is probably not his real name. There are not many actors on par with DiCaprio that are not over the age of 55 right now. Leo’s only real rival is Christian Bale (whose filmography is not as good), but otherwise he is at the top of Hollywood. A lot of his performances in the past decade did feel restrained as him just playing a slightly modified version of the same man, but this one he completely broke his so-called “type”, and brought to life one of the most memorable characters of 2013, and probably the 2010-present decade. TIGGER500 is probably the exact same person who hated Nolan’s Batman movies.
I’m not sure there is any Hollywood star who has as much of a militant fan base the way Leonardo DiCaprio does. I love his performance in The Wolf of Wall Street and think he absolutely deserved his nomination, but come on people. Peter O’Toole never won an acting Oscar during his 81 years of existence, and was nominated 8 times. Leo is 39 and has been nominated for 4 of his performances. This constant outrage is getting ridiculous.
I think the outrage is that no one wants to see that happen again and the internet is much more aware of actors who get slighted. I don’t think O’Toole or Burton go 0 for 7/8 again. There is a market correction, ditto Pacino waiting til Scent of a Woman. No way Hitchcock doesn’t win a market correction Oscar in the late 50s/early 60s in this environment. The Reader was ok, but it was just “time” for Winslet, and while I love The Departed an equal case could be made for Scorsese. Penn won for what I thought was an average performance in Mystic River because it was his “time.” I think a lot of the DiCaprio outrage is that folks were making a case that it was McConaughey’s “time” even though the dude was paycheck phoning it in for a decade while DiCaprio was trying to work with the best consistently. Waltz winning last year in Supporting when he wasn’t a supporting actor and effectively stole DiCaprio’s spot didn’t help either.
Barring some kind of crazy injury, DiCaprio is gonna go down on par with the greatest movie stars of all time, he’s getting close to Warren Beatty/Redford territory now. One slight on O’Toole that separates him from DiCaprio is that he was a notorious drunk and difficult to work with so he had to make a ton of shitty movies, so far as we know DiCaprio keeps it together.
I’m okay with how things turned out. Leonardo DiCaprio is going to be nominated again for something in a few years. This is probably going to be Matthew McConaughey’s only chance at an Oscar.
DiCaprio doesn’t win because cool guys don’t win Oscars. He is the coolest of the cool. Actors who have embodied cool rarely have won the Academy Award for best actor. Consider these icons of cool, all of them non-winners: Cary Grant, Richard Burton, Robert Mitchum, James Dean, Steve McQueen, Samuel L. Jackson, Gary Oldman, and Tom Cruise. Paul Newman and Humphrey Bogart won late in their careers, after age had worn away some of their cool. Two other cool winners, Marlon Brando and Jack Nicholson, each received one of their two awards in their fifties. It is the jealousy of the non-cool that stops these guys from winning.