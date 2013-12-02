Let’s take a closer look at the insane Kardashian Khristmas kard

#Kylie Jenner #Kim Kardashian #Khloe Kardashian #Christmas
12.02.13 5 years ago

The Kardashians’ annual Khristmas kard is here, just in time for your favorite holiday, Khristmas. You know, the day we celebrate the birth of Khrist? This year’s card was shot by famed photographer David LaChapelle, and it shows members of the Kardashian/Jenner gang in some sort of post-apocalyptic casino in the moments following a mannequin massacre.

Let’s take a closer look, aided by some helpful annotation.

Kween Kim gets her own area of the card.

Poor Kylie and Kendall were put against a backdrop of Kim.

(via)

Follow RIOT on Twitter

Around The Web

TOPICS#Kylie Jenner#Kim Kardashian#Khloe Kardashian#Christmas
TAGSBruce JennerChristmasDavid LaChapelleKardashian Christmas cardKENDALL JENNERKHLOE KARDASHIANKIM KARDASHIANKOURTNEY KARDASHIANkris jennerKYLIE JENNER

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 1 day ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP