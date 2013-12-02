Let’s take a closer look at the insane Kardashian Khristmas kard

The Kardashians’ annual Khristmas kard is here, just in time for your favorite holiday, Khristmas. You know, the day we celebrate the birth of Khrist? This year’s card was shot by famed photographer David LaChapelle, and it shows members of the Kardashian/Jenner gang in some sort of post-apocalyptic casino in the moments following a mannequin massacre.

Let’s take a closer look, aided by some helpful annotation.

Kween Kim gets her own area of the card.

Poor Kylie and Kendall were put against a backdrop of Kim.

